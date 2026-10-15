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Guillermou
Oct 15

As the "good" bacteria in the gut—collectively known as the microbiome—break down fiber, they produce short-chain fatty acids. These fatty acids provide energy to cells and support a healthy inflammatory response in the colon. In essence, short-chain fatty acids help the large intestine function smoothly. Research has shown that consuming a variety of fiber-rich foods increases the diversity of the microbiome, and individuals with a diverse range of gut microbes are better equipped to respond to environmental challenges. Furthermore, greater protection may be afforded when there are adequate amounts of fermentable dietary fiber. This fermentation process has been shown to support gut health in two ways: by promoting cell proliferation and cell specialization.

Studies have identified the gut as a primary communication channel between the central nervous system (the brain) and the resident microbiome. This connection, known as the "gut-brain axis," is crucial for maintaining balance within the gut and the body as a whole.

Recent research indicates that short-chain fatty acids can cross the blood-brain barrier. This means they can travel from the colon—where they are produced—to the brain. While the full extent of this process has yet to be explored, it is hypothesized that short-chain fatty acids help maintain the integrity of the blood-brain barrier, which in turn contributes to balance within the central nervous system.

As Dr. Mercola has noted, regulating gut flora is essential for normalizing bowel movements, managing digestive transit, boosting immune health, and preventing chronic and degenerative diseases. The human digestive tract contains three times as many bacteria as there are cells in the entire human body; these bacteria play a fundamental role in the immune system and the regulation of inflammation. The prebiotic action of fermentable fibers promotes bowel movement, thereby preventing constipation. It fosters a healthy gut flora—which helps prevent insulin resistance and diabetes—improves mineral absorption, lowers serum levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and phospholipids, and may help prevent cancer.

Recommended food sources include those containing inulin and fructooligosaccharides (FOS)—such as onions, chicory, garlic, asparagus, bananas, artichokes, murnong, and yacon—as well as those containing galactooligosaccharides (GOS), such as sweet potatoes, lentils, chickpeas, beans, peas, and green bananas. GOS are also found in breast milk. Furthermore, they are produced through the conversion of lactose from dairy products that undergo fermentation in the colon, as well as from resistant starches (abundant in legumes), which promotes the growth of *Lactobacillus* bacteria.

Consuming FOS increases fecal bulk and the frequency of bowel movements. A daily dose of 4–15 g has been shown to reduce constipation—a growing problem in modern society—in both healthy adults and newborns during their first months of life. Additionally, FOS are known to influence the intestinal epithelium by improving the morphology of the mucosa and enhancing enzymatic activity within the gastrointestinal tract, thereby reducing the risk of diseases linked to the dysfunction of gastrointestinal defense mechanisms. FOS or oligofructose occurs naturally in significant amounts: Jerusalem artichokes (up to 6 g/100 g., Shallots (up to 5 g/100 g)., Red onions (up to 2.5 g/100 g)

Dietary fructooligosaccharides and potential benefits on health

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF03180584

Fructooligosaccharides: applications and health benefits. A Review

http://www.teknoscienze.com/Contents/Riviste/PDF/AF6_2015_low_10-14.pdf (2016)

Knowing more about FOS and GOS

http://womenesi.com/354/knowing-fos-gos/family/baby

Functional properties of fructans and their potential role in management of intestinal inflammatory pathologies

https://www.unicampus.it/documents/ricerca/UCBM_Settimana_ricerca_2015_presentazioni_Pasqualetti.pdf

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