Why Magnesium Is a Cornerstone Mineral for Health
Magnesium is an abundant mineral in your body, used in over 300 processes. Deficiency may increase your risk of anxiety, depression and arterial calcification.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Magnesium is required for the activation of vitamin D, and deficiency may increase your risk of anxiety, depression, heart disease, migraines, osteoporosis and more
Statistics show that at least 50% of the American population are deficient in magnesium; a simple blood panel may not reveal magnesium deficiency as only 1% is available in y…