STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Heart disease deaths declined slightly from 2022 to 2023, but it remains one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., affecting many families over time

The long rise of heart disease closely followed the introduction of industrial seed oils, with a 10- to 20-year delay that matches how artery damage quietly builds for decades

Linoleic acid (LA) from seed oils accumulates in your tissues and oxidizes easily, creating chronic inflammatory damage inside arteries long before symptoms appear

New U.S. Dietary Guidelines now emphasize full-fat dairy and whole-food fats like meat, eggs, and dairy, reflecting a major shift away from industrial fats and toward addressing root causes

Reducing seed oil intake, supporting metabolic health, and lowering long-term physiological stress changes your heart disease trajectory rather than just managing damage after it occurs

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Every 34 seconds, someone in America dies from heart disease. That pace continued in 2023, claiming 915,973 lives — more than cancer and accidents combined. After decades of medical advances, heart disease still dominates the death chart. The question is no longer whether we can treat it, but whether we’ve been addressing the wrong causes all along.

While death rates dipped slightly from the year before, heart disease continues to touch many families in a way that few other conditions do. What makes heart disease so dangerous isn’t just how common it remains — it’s how slowly and silently it develops. It’s a long biological process that unfolds over decades.

That long timeline lines up with a major change in the modern food supply. In my research paper, Seed Oils as a Hypothesized Contributor to Heart Disease: A Narrative Synthesis, I explain that heart disease was uncommon before the 20th century and rose sharply only after industrial seed oils became a dominant dietary fat.

This pattern points to a slow dietary driver — not bad genes or inevitable aging — that accumulates damage for decades before symptoms appear. When a disease takes decades to show itself, the cause usually does too. Policy is finally beginning to reflect that reality. In January 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025–2030, marking a major reset in nutrition guidance.

Full-fat dairy and natural fats are no longer framed as threats, and the guidance now emphasizes getting fats from whole foods like meat, eggs, and dairy rather than industrial products. This is a meaningful shift toward addressing root causes instead of surface markers.

What makes this moment important is that it coincides with documented declines in heart disease death rates, raising a key question: which changes actually moved the needle, and which simply managed damage after it was already done. To understand how seed oils fit into the long arc of heart disease, I walk through the evidence step by step in my paper, which you can read in full below.

You can also download a simplified version of this paper, rewritten in layman-friendly terms for easier understanding of the science.

Heart Deaths Declined, but Risk Still Surrounds You

The numbers paint a portrait of a nation still under siege. Yes, deaths dropped slightly from 2022 to 2023 — but dig into the details, and warning signs emerge that the averages obscure. A study published in Circulation by the American Heart Association examined the most up-to-date U.S. and global data on heart disease and stroke deaths, pulling from national surveillance systems and peer-reviewed literature reviewed through 2025.

Its core finding was encouraging on the surface: total cardiovascular deaths fell from 941,652 in 2022 to 915,973 in 2023, and the age-adjusted death rate — a calculation that accounts for population aging, allowing fair comparisons over time — dropped from 224.3 to 218.3 per 100,000 people. This shows that survival odds improved overall, even after pandemic-related disruptions.

The pace of improvement was modest — Cardiovascular disease still caused 22% of all U.S. deaths in 2023. Coronary heart disease alone caused 349,470 deaths that year, meaning about two people died every three minutes. Stroke deaths also remained frequent, with one person dying every three minutes and 14 seconds.

What improved was not evenly distributed across conditions — The report showed declines in deaths from coronary heart disease and stroke compared with the prior year. While overall stroke deaths declined, crude stroke death rates rose by 8.3% among adults ages 25 to 34 between 2013 and 2023, and by 18.2% among adults older than 85. This signals that younger and very old adults face rising vulnerability even as national averages improve.

The largest risks clustered around metabolic health — Nearly 47.3% of U.S. adults had high blood pressure, almost 29.5 million had diagnosed diabetes, and about half of adults lived with obesity or severe obesity. The report introduced cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome to describe how these factors stack together. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This syndrome describes how damage in one system cascades into others — strained kidneys can’t regulate blood pressure, metabolic dysfunction stiffens arteries, and your heart works harder to compensate for both. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Elevated blood pressure damages vessel walls, high blood sugar stiffens arteries and injures nerves, and excess body fat increases inflammatory stress. Over time, these forces reduce your heart’s efficiency and increase the risk of failure or rhythm disturbances.

Lifestyle measures showed a clear gradient of benefit — People with ideal scores on the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 had a 74% lower risk of cardiovascular events compared with those with poor scores. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In practical terms, better movement, sleep, nutrition, and metabolic control translated into sharply lower death risk. However, only about 1 in 4 adults met physical activity guidelines, diet scores ranked lowest among health behaviors, and fewer than half of adults treated for Type 2 diabetes had good control.

The Shape of Heart Disease Quietly Transformed

In an analysis published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers examined U.S. mortality records for adults age 25 and older from 1970 through 2022 using national death certificate data. The purpose was to track how heart disease deaths changed over time, not just in total numbers but by specific subtypes.

The study covered the entire adult U.S. population and revealed a dramatic shift — Over this 52-year period, overall age-adjusted heart disease mortality fell by 66%, dropping from 761 deaths per 100,000 people in 1970 to 258 per 100,000 in 2022. At the same time, the composition of heart disease deaths changed sharply. Fewer people died from classic heart attacks, while more died from other chronic heart conditions.

The rate of improvement differed sharply by heart disease type — Deaths from sudden heart attacks caused by blocked arteries declined by 89% across the study period. Deaths from all ischemic heart disease (caused by reduced blood flow to your heart), which includes long-term artery blockages, fell by 81%. In contrast, deaths from other heart disease subtypes rose by 81% overall.

What improved was survival from sudden events, not protection from chronic damage — By 2022, only 53% of heart disease deaths were ischemic, down from 91% in 1970. Meanwhile, deaths from heart failure increased by 146%, hypertensive heart disease by 106%, and arrhythmias by 450%. These conditions reflect long-term strain on your heart rather than sudden blockages. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Within ischemic heart disease itself, deaths shifted from acute heart attacks toward chronic ischemic disease over the decades. In simple terms, more people survive the initial crisis and live longer with damaged heart tissue. This means your risk increasingly relates to cumulative stress on your heart rather than one catastrophic event. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Why the dramatic improvement in heart attack survival? The researchers point to a cascade of medical innovations: faster 911 response, bypass surgery, angioplasty, stents , and clot-preventing drugs. These tools save lives in the minutes and hours after an attack. However, they don’t reverse underlying heart muscle damage that accumulates with high blood pressure, metabolic stress, or aging.

The largest increases appeared where aging and survival intersected — As life expectancy rose from 70.9 years in 1970 to 77.5 years in 2022, more people lived long enough to develop heart failure and rhythm disorders. Older adults carried a greater share of these deaths, but the pattern reflected survival success rather than failure. Longer life brings responsibility to protect heart function over decades, not just avoid emergencies.

Chronic strain reshapes your heart over time — Long-term pressure overload thickens heart muscle, abnormal rhythms disrupt efficient pumping, and surviving ischemic injury leaves scar tissue that weakens contraction. These processes explain why deaths shift toward heart failure and arrhythmias rather than sudden collapse. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Here’s what this means for you: The old image of heart disease — a sudden, dramatic heart attack — is fading. Today’s heart disease is slower, quieter, and harder to detect. You’re less likely to die suddenly at 55, but more likely to spend your 70s and 80s with a weakened, struggling heart. That’s not victory. That’s survival without healing.

Why Heart Deaths Fell so Sharply

A paper published by Our World in Data examined historical death records to understand why cardiovascular disease death rates declined so dramatically over the past century, with a focus on the U.S. and comparable countries. Rather than studying individual patients, the work analyzed national mortality databases to identify broad, population-level shifts.

The data showed that the annual risk of dying from cardiovascular disease in the U.S. fell by roughly three-quarters since 1950. This decline appeared across nearly every adult age group, from young adulthood through advanced age.

The rate of improvement was historically unprecedented — In the 1950s, more than 500 out of every 100,000 Americans died each year from cardiovascular disease, compared with fewer than 150 per 100,000 today. This steady, multi-decade decline explains why life expectancy rose and why sudden death in midlife became less common.

Timing mattered as much as technology — Many of the biggest gains followed the introduction of routine blood pressure checks, emergency phone systems, CPR training , and portable defibrillators. These changes reduced the time between symptom onset and treatment. Minutes saved translated directly into lives saved, reinforcing why rapid response still matters for you and your community. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Countries that combined public health measures, such as smoking reduction and screening programs, with modern medical care saw the steepest declines in cardiovascular deaths. This comparison showed that pills and procedures alone didn’t drive progress.

Preventive steps slowed cumulative damage — Lower blood pressure reduced stress on artery walls and quitting smoking limited toxic injury to vessels. Over years, these changes slowed the buildup of irreversible damage.

Dietary Seed Oils Explain the Long Arc of Heart Disease

These public health measures explain why fewer people die suddenly. But they don’t explain why heart disease became so common in the first place — or why it continues to affect so many despite all our interventions. For that, we need to look at what changed in the American diet a century ago.

In my paper, I explain that heart disease was uncommon before the 20th century and rose sharply only after industrial seed oils entered the food supply at scale. This shifts the story away from bad luck or aging and toward long-term exposure. When a disease takes decades to appear, the cause usually does too.

The timing aligns with how artery damage actually develops — Seed oil consumption surged first, and widespread heart disease followed 10 to 20 years later. That gap matches the slow buildup of plaque inside blood vessels rather than an abrupt biological event. Linoleic acid (LA), the dominant fat in seed oils, accumulates in your tissues over time and oxidizes easily. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Oxidation means the fat becomes chemically unstable, which injures artery walls little by little until symptoms finally surface decades later. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Think of LA like a cooking oil left in a hot pan too long — it goes rancid. When LA accumulates in your arteries and cell membranes, it essentially goes rancid inside your body, producing toxic byproducts that irritate and damage tissue from within.

This explains why death rates fall without the disease disappearing — Recent data shows heart disease deaths declined between 2022 and 2023, yet heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death. That pattern makes sense when the root driver sits in long-term tissue damage. Emergency care keeps people alive longer but doesn’t erase decades of stored, unstable fats already embedded in arteries.

Seed oils change artery biology in ways that compound over time — LA becomes part of your artery walls and the particles that carry fat through your blood. There, even ordinary metabolic activity causes it to oxidize, essentially going rancid inside your body. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Oxidized fats trigger chronic inflammation, attract immune cells, and weaken the structural integrity of plaques. This process doesn’t cause immediate pain. It quietly reshapes arteries year after year, which explains why people feel “fine” until late-stage disease appears.

Dietary policy now reflects a major course correction — The recently released Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025–2030 represents the most significant reset of U.S. nutrition policy in decades. Full-fat dairy and natural saturated fats are no longer considered dietary threats. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The guidance recommends full-fat dairy without added sugars and encourages most dietary fat to come from whole foods such as meat, eggs, and dairy rather than industrial products. This policy finally aligns with how human metabolism actually handles fats.

Public awareness signals an early but meaningful shift — Growing concern about seed oils, restaurant cooking fats, and ultraprocessed foods shows that people no longer accept the old “heart-healthy vegetable oil” narrative at face value. This cultural change mirrors the biological reality: reducing exposure to LA in seed oils lowers future risk, even if benefits take years to fully register. Think of it as changing the trajectory of a long curve rather than flipping a switch.

Biologically, replacing seed oils supports long-term artery repair — Natural saturated fats resist oxidation, remain stable under heat, and don’t embed easily into inflammatory pathways inside arteries. Over time, reducing LA intake lowers the pool of oxidizable fat stored in tissues. That gradual shift reduces ongoing artery injury and aligns with the slow reversal timeline expected for a disease that took decades to develop.

Steps to Address the Real Drivers of Modern Heart Disease

Heart disease no longer arrives most commonly as a sudden event. The evidence shows it develops slowly through metabolic strain, mitochondrial damage, blood pressure load, and years of cumulative stress on heart tissue. The good news is that you can change the trajectory early and permanently. You don’t need heroic effort. You need to remove the forces that quietly wear your system down.

Eliminate LA to protect your mitochondria — The new Dietary Guidelines don’t name seed oils directly. But their emphasis on whole-food fats reflects a deeper truth about LA. Excess LA damages mitochondria, the structures inside your cells that produce energy, and that damage shows up as fatigue, metabolic dysfunction, and long-term disease risk. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Your mitochondria are the power plants inside every cell. When LA embeds in their membranes and oxidizes, it’s like running a generator on contaminated fuel — energy output drops, toxic exhaust builds up, and the whole system ages faster. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To protect your health, LA intake needs to stay under 3 grams per day. That requires eliminating seed oils such as soybean, corn, sunflower, safflower, canola, and cottonseed oils, along with most processed foods, fried foods, and restaurant meals. Even chicken, pork, and nuts are common sources of LA. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rely on stable fats like grass fed butter, ghee, and tallow instead because they fuel mitochondria cleanly without leaving oxidative damage behind. To stay precise, downloading my Mercola Health Coach app when it’s available allows you to track intake using the Seed Oil Sleuth feature, which monitors LA down to a tenth of a gram. Focus on resolving metabolic health, not symptoms — Excess LA doesn’t just damage arteries — it impairs metabolic function at the cellular level. When mitochondria can’t produce energy efficiently, your body struggles to regulate blood sugar, burn fat, and maintain healthy weight. The metabolic syndrome epidemic and the seed oil epidemic rose in parallel — and likely for the same underlying reason. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Excess weight, elevated blood sugar, and poor glucose handling drive the long-term shift toward heart failure and rhythm disorders. Focus your daily choices on restoring metabolic flexibility — your body’s ability to efficiently switch between burning carbs and fats for fuel — by eating enough healthy carbohydrates (about 250 grams a day) to support cellular energy, keeping protein intake high enough to preserve muscle and heart structure, and avoiding fats like LA that impair mitochondrial function. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Most adults do best with about 0.8 grams of protein per pound of ideal body weight (about 1.76 grams per kilogram). Make sure roughly one-third of your protein comes from collagen-rich sources such as bone broth, pure gelatin powder without additives, oxtail, shanks, or grass fed ground beef that includes connective tissue. When metabolism stabilizes, multiple risk markers improve together instead of requiring constant micromanagement. Build daily movement that protects heart structure — Prioritize frequent, low-stress movement over punishing workouts. Walking, light resistance work, and regular activity reduce pressure load on your heart and slow the thickening of heart muscle that leads to failure and arrhythmias. If you sit most of the day, short standing or walking breaks still matter. Treat movement like brushing your teeth: required, simple, and repeated daily. Use sunlight and daily light cues to support your heart — Getting natural light in the morning and earlier part of the day helps your cells make energy, keeps blood vessels working smoothly, and sets your internal clock. When that clock gets thrown off, blood pressure rises and blood sugar control slips. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re coming off years of heavy seed oil intake, the LA stored in your skin increases your risk of sun damage. So, be cautious with intense midday sun (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) for at least six months while giving your tissues time to recover. This steady approach builds resilience instead of stressing systems that are already worn down. Calm the stress signals that throw your heart off rhythm — Living in a constant state of pressure keeps your nervous system stuck in overdrive, which destabilizes heart rhythm and increases strain inside your heart. Focus on simple habits that dial that signal down, like how you breathe, when you sleep, and how much stimulation you take in at night. Slow nasal breathing and regular sleep hours lower the adrenaline tone that fuels rhythm problems over time.

These steps mirror what the data already shows: when cumulative damage slows, deaths follow suit. When you protect cellular energy, reduce unstable dietary fats, and support daily physiological rhythm, you shift your personal trajectory away from the forms of heart disease that dominate modern mortality.

FAQs About Heart Disease Declines

Q: Why are heart disease death rates falling if heart disease is still the leading cause of death?

A: Death rates have declined largely because of better emergency care, faster treatment, and improved survival after heart attacks and strokes. These advances keep people alive longer, but they don’t remove the underlying causes that damage your heart over decades, which is why heart disease remains so common.

Q: What explains the long-term rise of heart disease in the 20th century?

A: Heart disease was rare before industrial seed oils became a major part of the food supply. The rise in seed oil consumption came first, followed 10 to 20 years later by a surge in heart disease, matching the slow timeline of plaque buildup inside blood vessels rather than sudden biological failure.

Q: How do seed oils contribute to heart disease over time?

A: Seed oils are high in LA, a highly unstable fat that accumulates in tissues and oxidizes easily. This oxidation damages artery walls, fuels chronic inflammation, and weakens plaque structure, silently increasing risk for decades before symptoms appear.

Q: Why do the new U.S. Dietary Guidelines matter for heart health?

A: The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2025–2030 no longer treat full-fat dairy and natural saturated fats as dietary threats. They emphasize getting fats from whole foods like meat, eggs, and dairy instead of industrial products, signaling a shift toward addressing root dietary drivers of heart disease rather than surface markers.

Q: What actions most directly reduce long-term heart disease risk?

A: Reducing LA intake from seed oils, supporting metabolic health, maintaining daily low-stress movement, aligning light exposure with circadian rhythm, and lowering chronic stress all slow cumulative heart damage. These steps change the long-term trajectory of risk rather than just managing symptoms after damage is done.

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