Herbs Can Help Lower Blood Pressure
Adding herbs and spices to your meals may be a tasty strategy to help lower your blood pressure. Your cardiovascular health is affected by many strategies.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
A controlled feeding study of people with known risk factors for heart disease showed eating 6.5 grams of 24 herbs and spices each day lowered systolic blood pressure
Heart disease has ranked No. 1 in the top 10 leading causes of death in the U.S. for years; the number of deaths has jumped 9% in just six short years
Vitamin D deficiency h…