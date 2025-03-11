By: Ashley Armstrong

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Conventional chicken is often soaked in chemical baths, including chlorine solutions, to reduce bacterial contamination — a practice banned in the European Union since 1997. Chlorine-washed chicken may absorb chemical residues through its porous muscle tissue, which raises safety concerns

U.S. regulations do not require processors to disclose the use of chemical washes or antimicrobial treatments on chicken packaging, keeping consumers unaware of what their food has been exposed to

Industrial chicken processing prioritizes speed over hygiene, with some facilities handling up to 2 million chickens daily, creating conditions that require chemical interventions to compensate for poor sanitation

Many conventional chickens are injected with water, salt, and phosphates to increase their weight by up to 15%, meaning consumers are paying for added liquid rather than actual meat

Choosing pasture-raised, naturally processed chicken supports humane farming, cleaner processing practices, and higher-quality nutrition while reducing reliance on chemical interventions

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Have you ever wondered what's in the slimy, watery liquid that surrounds raw chicken in its packaging? Is it just water, or are there hidden chemicals in there?

When you're standing in the grocery store aisle, examining packages of chicken breasts, thighs, and drumsticks, what you see is just the final product. What remains invisible are the numerous chemical processes that conventional chicken undergoes before reaching your shopping cart.

If you're someone who carefully selects nontoxic cleaning products for your home, you might be surprised — and concerned — to learn about what's used to "clean" the chicken on your dinner plate.

Most of us have become disconnected from our food system. We purchase neatly packaged meat without understanding the journey it took to reach the store shelf. This disconnect has allowed industrial chicken processors to implement practices that prioritize efficiency and shelf life over consumer health and animal welfare.

As someone who runs a farm cooperative, Nourish Food Club, I've gained firsthand insight into meat production processes through weekly communication with butchers and regular visits to processing facilities. This hands-on involvement has revealed a startling reality: conventional meat processing relies heavily on chemical interventions that many consumers are completely unaware of.

The Scale of Industrial Chicken Processing

To understand why chemicals are so prevalent in conventional chicken processing, we need to grasp the massive scale of operations. Take Tyson Foods, one of America's largest poultry processors. An average Tyson plant processes approximately 1.25 million chickens daily, with larger facilities handling up to 2 million birds during peak production periods.

Let's take a second to visualize this. A fully grown meat bird takes up about 1 square foot of space, so 2 million chickens would cover about 46 acres — roughly the size of 35 football fields packed with chickens!

Now, stacking those chickens side by side in a line would span about 380 miles, which is the length of the state of Colorado from west to east. This just isn't right!

This industrial-scale processing creates unique challenges. When thousands of chickens are processed hourly, maintaining hygiene becomes increasingly difficult. So, yes, chemical interventions are needed to clean up! Rather than addressing root causes of contamination — overcrowding in confinement buildings, poor nutrition, and stressful living conditions — large processors have turned to chemical solutions.

When production is mass-produced in overcrowded conditions, prioritizing quantity over quality, it's no surprise that unsanitary conditions arise, leading to the need for chemical interventions to control harmful pathogens.

Processing Steps

After slaughter and defeathering, chicken carcasses are typically immersed in large water baths called "chill tanks." The primary purpose is to quickly lower the temperature of the meat to prevent bacterial growth.

However, what many consumers don't realize is that some of these tanks in conventional processing plants contain chlorine solutions. Many chickens tumble together in the mixture, so the chlorine helps prevent bacterial cross-contamination and foodborne illnesses such as salmonella.

The USDA permits chlorine levels of up to 50 parts per million (ppm) in these chill tanks. For perspective, that concentration is 5 to 50 times higher than what's recommended for residential swimming pools (1 to 3 ppm according to CDC guidelines). While the chicken is rinsed before packaging, questions remain about chemical residues and whether this practice merely masks unsanitary conditions rather than addressing them.

Muscle meat is porous and can absorb liquids it comes into contact with, including chlorine solutions used in processing. When chicken is dunked in a chlorine bath, some of that solution can be absorbed into the meat through its micropores.

While the USDA and industry claim that chlorine residue is 'minimal and safe,' the European Union (EU) has banned the import of U.S. chlorinated chicken. In fact, the EU banned the use of chlorine baths for chicken processing way back in 1997.

EU regulators determined that chlorine washing masks poor hygiene earlier in the production process rather than preventing contamination at its source.

They concluded that this practice allows producers to maintain lower animal welfare and hygiene standards throughout the supply chain.

The EU approach instead emphasizes stricter hygiene standards throughout the entire production process.

As a result, U.S. poultry cleaned with chlorine is not permitted in EU markets. This international perspective raises an important question: If chlorine-washed chicken isn't considered safe enough for European consumers, why should Americans accept it?

Now, chlorine isn't always used — in fact, the industry has received some backlash regarding this chlorine usage. But that doesn't mean your conventional chicken is chemical-free. Whether it's chlorine or its chemical cousins, conventional chicken processing is caught in a cycle of chemical dependence. It's not just about what's being sprayed on your dinner — it's about why these treatments are deemed necessary in the first place.

Think of these chemical baths as a massive band-aid on a broken system. Instead of raising chickens in naturally healthy conditions, industrial producers are playing catch-up with chemistry. The problems start long before any chemical touches the meat.

Imagine thousands of chickens packed together like sardines in a confined building, where diseases spread like wildfire. Now add to that a processing line moving at breakneck speed, where proper sanitation becomes more wish than reality. Tools get missed in the cleaning rush, and workers, pressured by time, might skip that extra handwashing step.

But rather than pump the brakes and rethink the system, the industry's solution is to douse everything in chemical solutions — a quick fix for a complex problem. It begs the question: In our quest for cheap, abundant chicken, have we strayed too far from the coop?

If it takes a chemistry degree to understand what's keeping our food 'safe,' perhaps we've wandered too far from the simple wisdom of traditional farming. It is time to question whether industrial efficiency has come at too high of a cost.

And speaking of costs, there's a clever sleight of hand happening right under our noses. Those chemical treatments aren't just about sanitizing — they're part of a process that quite literally waters down your dinner.

The industry calls it "plumping" or "enhancing," which sounds innocent enough until you realize what's really happening: Your chicken is being injected with a cocktail of water, salt, and phosphates that can boost its weight by up to 15%. In other words, you're paying premium chicken prices for what's essentially added water.

But the water weight isn't just hitting your wallet — it's affecting your dining experience too. Ask any chef worth their salt (pun intended), and they'll tell you there's something off about conventionally processed chicken. That rubbery texture and peculiar taste? It's not your imagination.

When you cook this chemically-enhanced meat, all that added water leaches out, taking with it not just the artificial solutions, but also the natural flavors and nutrients that make chicken, well, chicken. It's a far cry from the succulent, naturally flavorful bird that used to grace our dinner tables.

For consumers trying to make informed choices about their food, perhaps the most frustrating aspect is what remains hidden. When you pick up that neatly wrapped chicken at the grocery store, you won't find any mention of chlorine baths, organic acid sprays, or antimicrobial treatments on the label.

Current regulations don't require processors to disclose these sanitation ingredients, leaving shoppers in the dark about what their dinner has been through before reaching their cart. It's a glaring information gap that effectively denies consumers their fundamental right to know how their food is processed.

The True Cost of Cheap Chicken

Conventional chicken typically costs less at the register, but this apparent savings comes with hidden costs:

Potential health impacts from chemical residues

Environmental degradation from industrial farming practices

Lower nutritional quality due to poor raising conditions

Higher intake of polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) due to the increased usage of high-PUFA feed ingredients like soy, seed oils, and dried distiller grains, leading to a change in the final fatty acid profile of the meat you consume

Compromised animal welfare

Water weight that disappears during cooking (meaning you're getting less actual meat)

When we factor in these hidden costs, the slightly higher price tag of pasture-raised, naturally processed chicken may represent better value in the long run.

The Healthier Alternatives — What to Look For

If you are buying chicken at the grocery store, something to look for is "air chilled." Some processors now use air chilling rather than chemical baths, a process that involves hanging chicken carcasses in cold chambers where circulating air reduces the temperature. This method eliminates water immersion, which can spread contamination between carcasses, and avoids water retention, resulting in more flavorful meat.

Air chilling is often followed by gentle vinegar and water rinses instead of harsh chemicals. While the chicken may still be raised in confinement conditions, this process ensures that no chemical baths are used. However, the only way to be 100% certain about how your chicken was raised and processed is to know your farmer.

This might involve joining a farm cooperative or CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program, visiting local farmers markets and asking specific questions, developing relationships with local butchers who can verify their sourcing, or researching farms online to look for transparency about their practices. By taking these steps, you can gain confidence in the sourcing and care behind the food you're consuming. Some questions you could ask producers include:

How were these chickens raised? (Look for terms like "pasture-raised" or "free-range")

What was their diet? (Organic, non-GMO feed is preferable)

How were they processed? (Look for "air-chilled" or ask about chemical use)

Can the vendor trace this meat back to a specific farm?

What specific antimicrobial treatments, if any, were used during processing?

Smaller-scale poultry operations that raise birds on pasture generally don't rely on chemical washes. Instead, they prioritize better living conditions, providing access to fresh air and sunlight, along with lower stocking densities to prevent overcrowding.

These operations also focus on cleaner, less rushed slaughter processes and natural diets that support stronger immune systems in the birds. This approach helps ensure that the poultry is raised in a more humane and natural environment, without the need for chemical treatments.

Supporting a Healthier Food System

The prevalence of chemical processing in conventional chicken production represents a significant departure from traditional food preparation methods. Whether it's chlorine, peracetic acid, cetylpyridinium chloride, or organic acids, these chemical interventions are symptoms of a food system that prioritizes volume and efficiency over quality and transparency.

While these chemicals may help industrial processors manage safety concerns in high-volume operations, they raise important questions about food quality, transparency, and long-term health impacts. The fact that processors can simply switch from one chemical to another when consumers become concerned about a specific treatment highlights the fundamental issue: the industrial system itself requires these interventions.

As consumers become more aware of these practices, they gain the power to make more informed choices. By supporting smaller-scale producers who prioritize natural processing methods and animal welfare, we can collectively shift the market toward healthier, more transparent food production. By choosing chicken from regenerative farming systems instead of factory farms, consumers can:

Support farmers who prioritize animal welfare and environmental stewardship

Encourage transparency in food processing

Vote with their dollars for chemical-free food production

Improve their own health through higher-quality nutrition

Contribute to more sustainable agricultural practices

Every purchase is a vote for the kind of food system you want to support!

About the Author

Ashley Armstrong is passionate about helping others restore metabolic health through healthy food and healthy habits. She is also on a mission to create an alternative food system rooted in regenerative farming practices that supports human and environmental health.

Armstrong is the co-founder of Angel Acres Egg Club, which specializes in low-PUFA (polyunsaturated fat) eggs that are shipped to all 50 states. Laboratory testing has confirmed that Angel Acres eggs are low in linoleic acid (an omega-6 high in seed oils), and are completely free of glyphosate!

This achievement reflects a commitment to quality and a unique partnership with row crop farmers who practice regenerative agriculture practices to produce the low-PUFA chicken feed ingredients and do not use agrochemicals.

Armstrong also co-founded Nourish Food Club, which ships low-PUFA chicken, low-PUFA pork, beef, cheese, A2 dairy and traditional sourdough to all 50 states. While the egg club has memberships open, Nourish Food Club has a temporary waiting list which you can join to be notified when new spots open up!

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