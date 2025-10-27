STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Beyond visible weight gain, hidden fat can build up in organs and muscles, quietly influencing long-term health

A study published in the European Heart Journal found that where fat collects in your body is closely tied to how quickly your cardiovascular system ages

The study showed that visceral fat, liver fat, and fat infiltrating muscles were strongly linked with premature cardiovascular aging

Researchers also uncovered gender-specific patterns. Men tended to accumulate more visceral and abdominal fat, while women carried more subcutaneous and thigh fat

To protect your heart, shift from focusing only on weight loss to improving metabolic health. Check your metabolic markers, eat the right carbs, cut seed oils, and build strength through daily movement

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Obesity now affects more than a billion people around the world, including nearly half of all adults in the United States. For decades, doctors and researchers have relied on body mass index (BMI) to gauge the risks linked to excess weight. The calculation is quick and straightforward, which is why it became so widely used. However, it flattens a complex condition into a single number and does not explain the full picture of how fat affects your health.

That limitation has led researchers to look beyond weight and toward the patterns of fat storage that shape long-term well-being. One study in the European Heart Journal set out to examine whether fat location offers clearer clues about cardiovascular health than BMI alone. Their findings shed light on why the number on the scale does not completely reflect the true state of your heart or your future health.

Why BMI Falls Short as a Health Measure

The body mass index (BMI) was introduced in the 19th century as a simple ratio of weight to height. In the mid-20th century, it began to gain traction as a public health tool. By the 1970s, as obesity rates climbed, BMI became the standard method for categorizing people as underweight, normal weight, overweight, or obese.

BMI does not distinguish between muscle and fat — This means two people with the same BMI can have very different body compositions. It does not account for where fat is stored in your body, even though decades of research show that fat distribution influences health outcomes in important ways. BMI provides a general signal but not the deeper insights needed to understand how weight is affecting your long-term well-being.

Fat is not a uniform substance — It appears in distinct depots throughout your body, each with its own properties and effects on health. Subcutaneous fat is the layer just beneath your skin that gives shape to your body. This type of fat is generally considered less harmful and, in some cases, may even play a protective role by storing excess energy away from vital organs.

Visceral fat is very different — It sits deep in your abdomen, packed around your organs such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. This fat depot is biologically active, releasing inflammatory molecules and hormones that influence metabolism, blood pressure, and vascular function.

Liver fat is a metabolic saboteur — Sometimes called ectopic fat because it builds up in an organ never meant to store energy, excess liver fat disrupts metabolic balance and is strongly linked to insulin resistance, impaired detoxification, and widespread inflammation that extends far beyond the liver itself.

BMI ignores metabolic health — A study published in The Lancet redefined obesity, emphasizing that many people with a so-called "healthy" BMI still harbor dangerous levels of hidden visceral or liver fat. These individuals may already have insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, or silent inflammation, yet their normal BMI gives a false sense of reassurance. At the same time, some people with high BMI but strong metabolic markers may not face the same risks, but are still classified as "obese" by the old system.

It can lead to misdiagnosis and mistreatment — Labeling someone as obese based on BMI alone can send them down the path of unnecessary diets, medications, or even surgeries they may not need. Meanwhile, those who are truly metabolically unwell but maintain a "normal" weight can slip under the radar, missing opportunities for early intervention. Both overdiagnosis and underdiagnosis are harmful.

The numbers can be misleading — A BMI above 40 almost always signals excess body fat, but in all other ranges it's a blunt tool. Researchers recommend that excess adiposity be confirmed by at least one other measure, like waist circumference, waist-to-hip ratio, or direct body fat scanning, before concluding someone is obese.

This shows that fat is not simply a matter of volume. The way fat is distributed has direct consequences for your arteries, your metabolism, and the pace at which your cardiovascular system ages.

What Researchers Uncovered About Fat Patterns

In the featured study, researchers analyzed imaging and health data from more than 21,000 participants in the U.K. Biobank, one of the world's largest population-based studies. Participants included both men and women who were between 40 and 69 years old. Using whole-body and cardiac MRI scans, the team measured fat volumes in different regions of the body and linked them with detailed markers of cardiovascular structure and function.

Aging hearts measured in biological time, not birthdays — With the help of machine learning, the researchers estimated each participant's "cardiovascular age" and compared it to their chronological age, creating a metric called the "age-delta." Age-delta reflects how much older or younger your cardiovascular system appears compared to your actual age.

The study revealed striking sex-based differences in fat distribution — Women carried more subcutaneous and gynoid fat (fat around the hips and thighs), along with greater fat infiltration within muscle (myosteatosis). Men, by contrast, accumulated more visceral fat deep in the abdomen, more central or "android" fat in the belly region, and a higher total body fat mass.

Age reshaped fat depots in different ways — With age, visceral fat rose more steeply in men, while both sexes experienced a steady increase in muscle fat infiltration and a modest decline in abdominal subcutaneous fat. These divergent patterns became central to the study's exploration of how fat depots uniquely influence cardiovascular aging.

The Fat Depots That Drive Cardiovascular Aging

After mapping how fat is distributed across the body, the researchers dug into a bigger question — which of these hidden fat depots actually drive premature cardiovascular aging? They found that not all fat behaved the same. Some types were strongly tied to faster arterial aging, while others seemed neutral or even protective in certain groups.

Visceral fat is the most damaging — Visceral fat emerged as one of the strongest predictors of accelerated cardiovascular aging in both men and women. Higher volumes of visceral fat were consistently associated with a greater age-delta, meaning that arteries and heart tissues looked older than expected. In participants with diabetes, visceral fat amplified the degree of premature cardiovascular aging.

Liver fat was another independent predictor — When researchers adjusted for age, gender, lifestyle, and conventional cardiovascular risk factors, individuals with higher amounts of liver fat still showed signs of premature cardiovascular aging. Using advanced MRI protocols to measure liver fat fraction, the study found a significant association with increased cardiovascular age-delta in both men and women.

Fat infiltration into skeletal muscle accelerates vascular aging — When fat accumulates inside muscle fibers, it interferes with glucose metabolism and muscle function. In this study, higher levels of muscle fat infiltration were associated with a higher cardiovascular age-delta, further emphasizing that fat in unexpected locations influences how quickly your heart and blood vessels age.

Subcutaneous and gynoid fat played different roles — Abdominal subcutaneous fat was linked with aging in men but not consistently across sexes. Gynoid fat appeared protective in women, especially in those who were premenopausal, and genetic analyses supported a causal role for gluteofemoral (gynoid-type) fat in reducing cardiovascular aging risk. Total trunk and whole-body fat mass also showed protective associations in women.

Blood biomarkers and hormones shaped risk — The study found that certain blood markers and hormones tracked closely with whether someone's arteries looked "older" or "younger" than their actual age. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published People with higher levels of apolipoprotein B, a protein that carries LDL particles (often called "bad cholesterol"), tended to show faster cardiovascular aging. By contrast, higher HDL cholesterol ("good cholesterol") seemed to offer some protection. A marker of long-term inflammation called glycoprotein acetyls was also tied to quicker aging. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Hormones played a role, too. Estradiol, the primary form of estrogen, was protective in premenopausal women but appeared harmful in men, while free testosterone was linked with slower aging in both sexes. Interestingly, sex hormone-binding globulin (SHBG), a protein that regulates hormone availability, was associated with accelerated aging in women.

BMI alone missed these associations — While BMI showed a statistical link with cardiovascular aging, it was a weak predictor compared to fat distribution. The researchers noted that BMI often misclassified risk, labeling women with normal fat mass as overweight and men with high visceral fat as normal. According to them: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published "We found that BMI was a weak predictor of age-delta in either sex, reflecting that accelerated aging is not predicted by overall body mass. BMI also showed a sex bias in terms of over-representing women with normal fat mass as overweight and vice versa for men. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These observations highlight the limitations and biases of aggregate measures such as BMI, and the potential for MRI-based body composition analysis, or accurate surrogate assessments, to personalize clinical risk prediction. Our data showed that visceral adipose tissue, liver fat, and to a lesser extent, muscle fat infiltration all predicted an increased age-delta in both sexes."

A higher cardiovascular age-delta didn't just look bad on a scan — it translated into a greater likelihood of serious health problems, including atrial fibrillation and Type 2 diabetes. Notably, the study did not find an association between age-delta and overall mortality or major adverse cardiovascular events during the follow-up period.

Finding Out Where You Really Stand in Fat Composition

The researchers noted that while advanced imaging techniques like MRI can reveal exactly where fat is stored in the body, such scans are costly and not realistic for routine checkups. That's why they emphasized the importance of turning to accurate surrogate assessments — methods that are easier to access but still give you meaningful insight into whether fat is accumulating in ways that could affect your health.

Look beyond BMI in your health checkups — If your weight category was defined by BMI alone, it's worth asking your health care provider about more precise evaluations. These include fasting blood sugar, cholesterol profiles, inflammatory markers, and body composition scans that show where fat is stored. Together, they provide a more reliable view of your risk.

Pay attention even if your BMI looks "normal" — A normal BMI doesn't always mean your body is free of risk. If you experience fatigue, signs of insulin resistance, or other unexplained health concerns, hidden fat accumulation could be the culprit.

Measure your waist-to-hip ratio — To calculate it, divide your waist measurement by your hip measurement (using the same unit, such as inches or centimeters). Once you have the number, you can see how it lines up with risk categories: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Another option is the waist-to-height ratio — Divide your waist circumference by your height, making sure both are in the same units. For example, if your waist measures 32 inches and your height is 64 inches, your ratio is 0.50. For adults, a healthy range is between 0.40 and 0.49. A value between 0.50 and 0.59 indicates excess weight and an increased risk of metabolic and cardiovascular disease, while 0.60 or higher signals obesity and a significantly greater risk. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For children, this same measure can provide helpful guidance. A waist-to-height ratio below 0.46 is considered healthy between the ages of 6 and 18, while anything higher points to an increased likelihood of obesity-related health concerns later in life.

Protect Your Heart by Addressing Obesity at Its Root

Addressing obesity is about more than losing weight. To protect your cardiovascular health, you also need to restore how your body manages energy, processes nutrients, and keeps inflammation under control. Here are some practical steps to help you get started:

Check your metabolic markers — Instead of focusing only on weight, pay attention to the tests that reflect how well your body is working. A fasting insulin test, your HOMA-IR score (a measure of insulin resistance), and simple waist-to-hip and waist-to-height ratios reveal whether you're dealing with hidden risks such as insulin resistance or central fat storage. Choose the right carbohydrates for insulin balance — Your metabolism depends on quality carbohydrates, not on avoiding them altogether. If you've relied heavily on low-carb or fasting plans, it may be time to reconsider. Most adults, especially those who are active, function best with 250 to 300 grams of carbs per day from whole food sources. Begin with simple, easily digested starches like whole fruits and white rice. Eliminate hidden fats that disrupt metabolism — Excess seed oils (commonly called vegetable oils) fuel inflammation, impair mitochondrial activity, and encourage fat to accumulate in unhealthy ways. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To avoid them, steer clear of processed foods, restaurant meals, and even "healthy" alternatives like nut butters and seed-based snacks. Instead, use traditional fats such as grass fed butter, ghee, or tallow, and consider coconut oil for cooking. Pair these with whole, nutrient-dense foods to help restore metabolic and cellular health. Correct micronutrient deficiencies — If you’re experiencing fatigue, check for deficiencies in nutrients that directly affect metabolism. Magnesium and vitamin D are two key players; without them, your body cannot manage fat efficiently. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To optimize vitamin D, aim for midday sunlight exposure — but first, remove vegetable oils from your diet for at least six months, since they heighten your risk of sunburn and skin damage. For more detailed instructions, read “Vitamin D Deficiency Complicates Autoimmune Diseases.” Retrain your body to use energy efficiently — If you’ve been told that exercise alone will solve obesity, you’ve been misled — it’s only one part of the picture. The real issue isn’t lack of movement but the suppression of metabolic function driven by poor diet and toxic exposures. Put simply, most Americans are living with sluggish metabolisms, consuming unhealthy calories, and maintaining lifestyles that steadily promote weight gain. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To reverse this, strength training is especially valuable because it directs nutrients toward building and repairing muscle instead of storing fat. Complement this with daily walks to boost overall fitness. For more detail, see “Interval Walking Training — Going Beyond Step Count.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Hidden Fat and Heart Health

Q: Why isn't BMI an accurate way to know if I'm obese?

A: BMI only compares your weight to your height, so it can't tell the difference between muscle and fat or show where fat is stored in your body. Two people may have the same BMI but very different health risks. You could still be storing fat in places like your liver, muscles, or deep in your abdomen (visceral fat), even if your weight looks "normal" on paper.

Q: Why is visceral fat so harmful compared to other types of fat?

A: Visceral fat sits deep in your abdomen, surrounding organs like the liver and pancreas. Unlike the fat under your skin, this type of fat is metabolically active. It releases inflammatory chemicals and hormones that raise blood pressure, worsen blood sugar control, and stiffen arteries, all of which accelerate cardiovascular aging.

Q: How does liver fat affect my heart?

A: Your liver isn't designed to store much fat. When excess fat builds up there, it disrupts detoxification, drives insulin resistance, and fuels chronic inflammation that spreads throughout your body. These changes put extra strain on your cardiovascular system and increase the risk of premature aging of your arteries.

Q: What health problems are linked to a higher cardiovascular age-delta?

A: In the featured study, people with a higher cardiovascular age-delta were more likely to develop atrial fibrillation and Type 2 diabetes. However, the measure was not associated with overall mortality or major cardiovascular events during the follow-up period.

Q: If BMI isn't reliable, how do I measure my risk?

A: Start with your waist-to-hip ratio and waist-to-height ratio, which are simple to measure at home. Pair these with blood tests for fasting insulin, cholesterol, and inflammation markers. These measures give you a clearer picture of your cardiovascular and metabolic health than BMI alone.

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