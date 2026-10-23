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Guillermou
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Thank you for this thought-provoking article. We should pay much more attention to how modern artificial lighting affects our biology. Light is not merely a way to see: it is a powerful regulator of our circadian rhythms, melatonin production and sleep.

Scientific evidence supports the concern that bright, blue-enriched light at night can disrupt our biological clock. However, we should distinguish these established effects from the broader claims about LEDs, mitochondrial function and long-term disease risks, which still require further human research.

I believe a sensible approach is to maximize natural daylight during the day, reduce unnecessary bright and blue-enriched light in the evening, and use warmer, dimmer lighting before bedtime. The goal should be to design lighting around human biology, rather than focusing exclusively on energy efficiency.

Two useful references:

Systematic review on light exposure and circadian rhythms: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30311830/

Systematic review and meta-analysis on reducing blue-light exposure at night and sleep: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10127364/

An important question: Should lighting standards consider not only energy consumption and visual safety, but also the biological effects of light throughout the 24-hour day?

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