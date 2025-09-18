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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Sep 18, 2025

Junk food alters cell membranes, causing metabolic diseases, high blood pressure, and arteriosclerosis. Hydrogenated fats, sugars, devitalized foods, pesticides, etc., and a lack of potassium, magnesium, and calcium, alter the Na/K balance, disrupting mitochondrial function. The consumption of alcohol, sugar, laxatives, diuretics, and aspirin cause potassium loss. In a meta-analysis of 20 clinical trials, magnesium deficiency was associated with an increase in blood pressure. Magnesium helps reduce blood pressure² in several ways. Among other things, it helps: 1) Relax blood vessels. 2) Act as a natural calcium channel blocker. 3) Increase nitric oxide levels. 4) Reduce endothelial dysfunction, which is an imbalance between the relaxing and contracting factors in blood vessels. Research has shown that magnesium and vitamin D interact in reducing blood pressure.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8108907/ (2011).---

https://healthmatch.io/high-blood-pressure/magnesium-for-high-blood-pressure (2022).----

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnut.2022.829857/full?gad=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwyNSoBhA9EiwA5aYlb_WL6Kmm7N3KQqm62Ce174mUBDAtY7vW6tmcyvwrPcRNW70yN_74vxoCKWkQAvD_BwE (2022).----

The kidneys filter excess fluid and waste from the blood, a process that depends on healthy blood vessels. High blood pressure can damage both the blood vessels in your kidneys and those leading to them, causing various types of kidney disease (nephropathy). Having diabetes in addition to high blood pressure can worsen the damage.

https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/kidney-disease/high-blood-pressure (2022).---

https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/health-threats-from-high-blood-pressure/how-high-blood-pressure-can-lead-to-kidney-damage-or-failure (2022).---

https://www.kidney.org/sites/default/files/docs/hbpandckd.pdf (2022).---

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