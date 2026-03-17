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sugar2cell
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This is a thoughtful and well-structured perspective — especially the connection between diet, gut signaling, and inflammation.

At the same time, I keep coming back to a recurring question: we see similar claims made for high-carb diets as well. Which suggests that the issue might not lie in the macronutrient itself, but in how the underlying system handles it.

Perhaps the deeper layer is this: different metabolic architectures respond very differently to the same dietary input. What stabilizes one system may destabilize another.

It would be fascinating to move beyond “which diet is better” toward identifying metabolic response patterns — or clusters — that help explain why these seemingly contradictory findings can all be true at the same time.

Thank you for contributing to this important discussion.

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