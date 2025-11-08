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Guillermou
Nov 8, 2025

These reviews comprehensively explored the most recent evidence and potential mechanisms of various exercise modalities in relation to the incidence of atrial fibrillation (AF) and therapeutic outcomes. Multiple studies underscore the efficacy of moderate-intensity continuous training (MICT) in reducing the incidence of AF and symptom burden, making it the currently preferred exercise therapy for patients with AF. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) shows promise, potentially surpassing MICT, particularly in reducing age-related susceptibility to AF and improving symptoms and exercise capacity. Conversely, prolonged high-intensity endurance exercise exacerbates the risk of AF due to excessive exercise volume, with potential mechanisms including irreversible atrial remodeling, increased inflammation, and increased vagal tone. A J-shaped dose-response relationship exists between physical activity and cardiovascular health outcomes, where moderate exercise provides protection against many cardiovascular diseases, while chronic endurance exercise may promote atrial fibrillation (AF).

These adverse atrial effects associated with excessive daily exercise occurred despite improvements in aerobic conditioning, skeletal muscle adaptation, and physiological ventricular remodeling.

The specific atrial changes observed with exercise arise from excessive elevations in venous filling pressures during prolonged exercise sessions, with implications for all patients with atrial fibrillation.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1050173824000021 (2024).--

https://physoc.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1113/JP285697 (2024).--

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