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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 5, 2025

Chemotherapy destroys the immune system and does not destroy cancer stem cells (CSCs). The truth is that when a person has cancer, they also produce cancer stem cells (CSCs), which are resistant to chemotherapy. However, immunotherapy can help fight these stem cells in some cases by boosting a person's natural killer (NK) cells. However, it is prescribed less often due to its higher cost and also has side effects. NK or Natural Killer cells are immune cells with small particles containing enzymes capable of eliminating tumor cells or cells infected by a virus.

Recent studies lead us to believe that increasing NK cell production will increase immune defense responses to eliminate cancer cells or infected cells and improve overall health. For example, the use of probiotics has shown results of potentially increasing NK cell counts.

My doctoral supervisor had prostate cancer, and after 6 years, it metastasized to the bones. I know of many more cases. A friend of my wife's with stage 3 lung cancer was treated with chemotherapy and immunotherapy. She then had a CT scan and appeared cured. However, she had metastases within a few years.

Other colleagues with advanced stomach and colon cancer also had metastases within a few years. I only know one friend with stage 2 node-negative colon cancer who did not undergo chemotherapy and who has survived for more than 5 years.

Many articles claim that foods and supplements target cancer stem cells.

The theory that cancer stem cells (CSCs) initiate and sustain various carcinogenic processes has been validated, and specific methods for identifying CSCs within the entire cancer cell population have also been shown to be effective. The studies provide an overview of recently acquired scientific knowledge regarding phytochemicals and herbal extracts, which have been shown to target and kill CSCs. Many genes and proteins that support CSC self-renewal capacity and drug resistance have been described, and applications of phytochemicals capable of interfering with these signaling systems have been shown to be operationally efficient both in vitro and in vivo. Identification of specific surface antigens, mammosphere formation assays, serial colony-forming unit assays, xenograft transplantation, and label retention assays, along with the assessment of aldehyde dehydrogenase 1 (ALDH1) activity, are the most widely used techniques to measure phytochemical efficiency in CSC destruction. Among dietary chemopreventive agents, the following are the most effective in reducing the proliferative activity of cancer cell lines found in foods: fisetin, quercetin, epigenin, sulfuraphan, and berberine; epigallocatechin-3-gallate; curcumin; resveratrol; lycopene; pomegranate; luteolin; and genistein. These phytochemicals have been thoroughly studied for at least three decades. In fact, research on phytochemicals began even before the potential role of CSCs in tumor development and spread was known. However, these studies provide a wealth of knowledge that can now be applied to the development of CSC treatments.

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/16/7/15727/htm (2015).

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https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/17/3/382 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/17/2/203 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/23/24/16219 (2022).---

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fft2.129 (2022).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S092422442200108X (2022).----https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/12/6/915 (2023).---https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568163723001022 (2023).----https://www.apjtb.org/article.asp?issn=2221-1691;year=2021;volume=11;issue=1;spage=1;epage=9;aulast=Antika (2021)

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fsn3.1872 (2021)

https://europepmc.org/article/ppr/ppr304849 (2021)

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/fft2.129 (2022).---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S092422442200108X (2022).----

https://www.mdpi.com/2073-4409/12/6/915 (2023).---

https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/natural-killer-cell

https://www.immunology.org/public-information/bitesized-immunology/cells/natural-killer-cells

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