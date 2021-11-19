How a Bacterium Can Spread Abnormal Cell Growth
This bacterium can infect tumor cells and promote disease spread. However, you can reduce your risk by taking simple steps to support your cellular health.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Fusobacterium nucleatum was connected to colon cancer nearly nine years ago and is currently linked with metastasis of colorectal and some breast cancer
Common fungi may also be linked with pancreatic cancer and killing the mycobiome may slow the progress of cancer growth
Up to 95% of cancers are the result of metabolic disease, which sho…