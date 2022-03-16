How to Improve Your Immune Function
Consuming high amounts of them could extend the life of your lungs while also slashing your risk of heart disease, boosting your memory and improving bone health beyond calcium and vitamin D.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Natural killer (NK) cells are a specific type of white blood cell. They’re an important component of your cell-mediated (innate) immune system and are involved in both viral diseases and cancer
NK cells are cytotoxic; they induce apoptosis (programmed cell death), which destroys the virus along with the infected cell
NK cells — which are …