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STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Resistance training promotes strength and vitality but causes microscopic muscle damage. As you age, this damage becomes harder to repair, which leads to longer recovery times and increased inflammatory stress

Researchers are now exploring non-pharmaceutical ways to improve exercise adaptation in adults over 50. Hydrogen-rich water has emerged as a candidate for supporting resilience

In a six-week randomized controlled trial, older adults who drank hydrogen-rich water twice daily during resistance training showed better muscle protection, lipid improvements, and enhanced recovery

Molecular hydrogen acts as a selective antioxidant, activates your body’s own antioxidant defenses, and protects mitochondria

For best results, drink hydrogen-rich water made from tablets that deliver 8 to 10 parts per million (ppm), consumed in a single pulse. Cycle your intake to preserve responsiveness and effectiveness

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Resistance training helps preserve muscle and support metabolic health, but it also produces microscopic damage to muscle fibers. When you're younger, this damage acts as a signal for adaptation and growth. As you get older, though, your body becomes less efficient at managing the physiological stress that comes with physical activity.

If you're over 50 and using exercise to maintain health and vitality, recovery becomes just as important as the workout itself. The need for strategies that support healing, reduce inflammation, and build resilience is growing, especially among those who want to avoid pharmaceutical solutions. One approach gaining attention is hydrogen-rich water, a simple tool with growing scientific backing.

Researchers at the University of Novi Sad, Serbia, examined whether drinking hydrogen-rich water could help untrained older adults adapt more effectively to a structured resistance training program. Their results suggest this approach offers a low-risk way to support exercise recovery and strengthen physiological resilience as you age.

What Is Hydrogen-Rich Water?

Hydrogen-rich water is water infused with molecular hydrogen gas (H 2 ). This form of hydrogen consists of two atoms bonded together and dissolved into water under controlled conditions. Unlike hydrogen bound in food or tissues, molecular hydrogen exists as a free gas with distinct biological effects. Once dissolved, it enters your bloodstream and reaches cells and tissues directly.

It acts as a selective antioxidant — Instead of suppressing all oxidative activity, hydrogen specifically targets harmful free radicals like hydroxyl radicals and peroxynitrite. These compounds are known to damage muscle tissue during and after exertion. By neutralizing them selectively, hydrogen supports healing without disrupting your body’s natural signaling systems.

It supports the body’s own antioxidant defenses — Alongside its direct antioxidant action, hydrogen triggers a mild cellular stress response known as molecular hormesis. This adaptive signal strengthens internal defense mechanisms by increasing production of protective enzymes like glutathione, catalase, and superoxide dismutase. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This response is largely driven by NRF2, a master regulator of your antioxidant pathways. By enhancing your body’s internal control systems rather than masking symptoms, hydrogen helps restore redox balance and manage inflammation during times of physical or metabolic stress.

It reaches the mitochondria, where protection is most needed — Because hydrogen is the smallest molecule in the universe, it passes easily through cell membranes and enters sensitive areas like the mitochondria. This is especially relevant during periods of oxidative stress or aging, when mitochondrial function is most vulnerable to damage and least able to self-repair.

You can drink hydrogen-rich water, soak in it, or use it in cold plunges — Hydrogen is rapidly absorbed whether you ingest it or apply it to the skin. If you’re dealing with joint pain, hydrogen baths have helped some people experience uninterrupted, pain-free sleep after years of discomfort. Cold plunges with hydrogen tablets increase absorption even further, especially since cooler water holds more gas and penetrates more deeply during recovery.

To learn more about the benefits of hydrogen-rich water, read “How Molecular Hydrogen Helps Reduce Inflammation and Support Cellular Repair.”

Hydrogen Water Supports Muscular Resilience in Adults Over 50

The featured randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, published in Research in Sports Medicine, involved 27 healthy participants between the ages of 50 and 65, all of whom were untrained at the outset and consented to take part in a structured exercise intervention. They consumed either hydrogen-rich water (12 milligram molecular hydrogen per serving) or placebo water (less than 0.1 parts per million hydrogen) twice daily for six weeks, alongside supervised resistance training.

The most notable benefits involved markers of muscle damage — Both the hydrogen and placebo groups demonstrated improvements in muscle strength compared to their own baselines. However, when comparing outcomes between groups, the hydrogen-rich water produced more favorable shifts in several physiological markers, specifically lower levels of creatine kinase and myoglobin, suggesting that the intervention helped protect against acute muscular injury related to training.

Hormone and lipid profiles also improved — Hormonal analysis showed that participants in the hydrogen group experienced modest but statistically significant increases in hormones such as free testosterone, which signal enhanced endocrine support for physical adaptation. Improvements were also seen in lipid profiles, with reductions in total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels following the six-week intervention.

In addition to physical markers, researchers assessed sleep quality — The hydrogen group reported positive changes in five out of seven measured domains of sleep. These improvements were absent in the placebo group. Although the study was not primarily designed to measure sleep, the observed changes suggest a broader systemic benefit that may extend beyond the musculoskeletal system.

Researchers call for larger trials to confirm hydrogen’s exercise benefits — With an established safety profile and no reported adverse effects, the authors concluded that hydrogen-rich water offers a low-risk hydration strategy. Sergej Ostojic, one of the study’s authors, told NutraIngredients: “While further studies are needed in broader populations, hydrogen-rich water appears to be a promising and accessible option for supporting exercise adaptation in adults over the age of 50 who are just starting a fitness program … Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Future studies should focus on large, well-controlled trials involving different populations and types of physical activity. It’s important to standardize how much hydrogen is used and to measure its actual concentration at the time of intake. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Long-term safety, individual responses, and how HRW (hydrogen-rich water) compares to other health strategies need to be studied. Real-world trials will help assess how practical and effective HRW is in daily life.”

What Are the Broader Benefits of Molecular Hydrogen?

The benefits of molecular hydrogen go beyond muscle recovery. Because it acts directly on cellular defense and repair systems, hydrogen influences biological pathways that support resilience across multiple organs and tissues. Research has shown that molecular hydrogen contributes to:

Improved metabolic regulation and insulin sensitivity — In models of metabolic syndrome and diet-induced fatty liver, hydrogen helped preserve liver function and improve insulin signaling. Researchers observed stimulation of GLUT4 translocation, a process normally triggered by insulin, suggesting that hydrogen may enhance glucose uptake and metabolic recovery even in insulin-resistant states.

Enhanced circulation and vascular function — Hydrogen supports microvascular health by promoting better blood flow. This improves tissue oxygenation and nutrient delivery, which are critical for healing and physical recovery. These benefits may be especially important in individuals with impaired circulation or chronic joint stiffness.

Neurological support and stress resilience — Hydrogen crosses the blood-brain barrier and supports mitochondrial energy production in neurons. Studies and user reports link hydrogen use with improvements in mental clarity, reduced fatigue, better stress regulation, and more restorative sleep.

Reduced joint pain and inflammation — Hydrogen’s anti-inflammatory action extends to joints and connective tissues. Individuals with chronic pain or stiffness, whether from age, injury, or overuse, have reported meaningful relief after using hydrogen-rich water or hydrogen baths. In some cases, this translated into more comfortable, uninterrupted sleep for the first time in years.

To explore its full range of systemic benefits, read “Molecular Hydrogen — The Powerful Antioxidant You've Never Heard Of.”

How to Incorporate Hydrogen-Rich Water Into Your Routine

With all the benefits of hydrogen-rich water, it’s worth making it part of your daily routine. Drinking hydrogen-rich water offers a practical way to activate your body’s cellular repair mechanisms. The key is to follow a method that ensures effective concentration, timing, and consistency. If you're ready to get started, follow these steps to use it effectively:

Use high-concentration molecular hydrogen tablets — Quality tablets generate about 8 to 10 ppm of dissolved hydrogen gas when properly dissolved in water. Some products contain contaminants, so choose high-quality tablets from trusted sources — learn more in “The Science Behind Molecular Hydrogen Tablets.” Consume 1 liter promptly for a strong therapeutic pulse — Dissolve two tablets in 1 liter of room-temperature water and drink the entire amount in one sitting. Keep in mind that once the tablets are fully dissolved and the water has turned white, which takes anywhere from 30 seconds to a couple of minutes, depending on the temperature of the water, you'll want to drink it as fast as possible. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Room temperature water is best, allowing the tablets to dissolve in about 90 seconds. Between 45 and 90 seconds, the water will have a stable concentration of hydrogen at or above 10 ppm. Between one and six minutes, it will drop from 10 ppm to 1.6 ppm. So, the faster you drink it, the better. Split dosing is possible, but single pulses are more effective — If drinking a full liter feels difficult, you can divide it into two 500 mL servings with one tablet each. One dose in the morning and one in the afternoon still delivers benefits, though the most robust effects tend to come from taking the full pulse at once, particularly on an empty stomach. Cycle your intake to maintain effectiveness — Taking periodic breaks helps preserve your body’s responsiveness to hydrogen. A few days to a few weeks off can reset cellular sensitivity. Many users adjust frequency based on physical stress, illness, or recovery demands, using more during intense periods and less during calm or baseline states. Pair with foundational lifestyle habits — Hydrogen-rich water works best when combined with health-supportive practices like whole-food nutrition, movement, and good sleep. It enhances the body’s response to those inputs.

With no taste or toxicity, hydrogen-rich water fits seamlessly into your daily life. Taken as recommended above, it becomes a powerful tool for supporting your body’s repair systems.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Hydrogen-Rich Water

Q: What is hydrogen-rich water, and what are its benefits?

A: Hydrogen-rich water is water infused with molecular hydrogen gas (H 2 ), a biologically active molecule that’s absorbed into the bloodstream. It acts as a selective antioxidant, neutralizing harmful free radicals, and supports the body’s natural defense systems through mechanisms like molecular hormesis and NRF2 activation. Many people use it to support recovery, reduce inflammation, and enhance resilience after physical stress.

Q: How does hydrogen-rich water support my exercise recovery?

A: Hydrogen-rich water helps modulate inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which increase during and after resistance training. It protects muscle tissue by reducing markers of muscle damage like creatine kinase and myoglobin. It also activates endogenous antioxidant pathways that support faster recovery and better adaptation, especially in older adults or those new to exercise.

Q: Why are hydrogen tablets better than other methods?

A: Molecular hydrogen tablets provide higher concentrations of dissolved hydrogen than water ionizers or bottled hydrogen water. They’re portable, easy to use, and reliably deliver bioactive hydrogen when dissolved in water. When consumed immediately after the reaction, they create a strong therapeutic pulse that is more effective than continuous low-level exposure.

Q: Should I cycle the use of hydrogen water or take it continuously?

A: Hydrogen is most effective when used in pulses. Continuous intake throughout the day can blunt the response, whereas strategic cycling (taking periodic breaks) helps preserve sensitivity and maximize long-term effects. Many users adjust intake based on recovery demands, stress levels, or training cycles.

Q: What’s the best time of day for me to drink hydrogen water?

A: Hydrogen water is best consumed in the morning on an empty stomach, or immediately before or after exercise. This timing supports higher absorption, better mitochondrial activity, and a more effective cellular response during recovery.

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