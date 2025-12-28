Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Health for All's avatar
Health for All
Dec 31

Hydrogen gas acts as a "selective" antioxidant by neutralizing only the cytotoxic hydroxyl radical ($\cdot OH$) while sparing beneficial signaling molecules like nitric oxide. I believe this molecular precision is revolutionary; unlike high-dose vitamins that can disrupt natural immunity, hydrogen uniquely restores mitochondrial redox balance without interfering with the body's essential adaptive responses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Dec 28

Age-related diseases represent the greatest threat to public health. Aging is a degenerative, systemic, multifactorial, and progressive process, accompanied by a progressive loss of function and eventually leading to high mortality rates. Excessive levels of pro-oxidant and antioxidant species are classified as oxidative stress (OS) and result in damage to molecules and cells. OS plays a crucial role in the development of age-related diseases. In fact, damage due to oxidation depends largely on inherited or acquired defects in redox-mediated enzymes. Molecular hydrogen (H₂) has recently been reported to function as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of various diseases related to oxidative stress and aging, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cancer, and osteoporosis. Furthermore, H₂ promotes healthy aging, increases the number of beneficial bacteria in the gut that produce more intestinal hydrogen, and reduces oxidative stress through its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities. This review focuses on the therapeutic role of H₂ in the treatment of neurological diseases. This review manuscript would be useful for understanding the role of H₂ in redox mechanisms to promote healthy longevity.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/5/988

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture