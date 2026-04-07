STORY AT-A-GLANCE

People spend roughly 90% of their lives indoors, which means the air quality, humidity, and environmental conditions inside homes and workplaces strongly influence comfort, cognitive performance, and long-term health

Indoor plants improve indoor environmental quality by increasing humidity, influencing air quality, and making rooms feel cooler and more comfortable through the natural release of moisture from their leaves

Larger indoor plant systems such as plant walls or dense plant groupings make indoor spaces feel up to two degrees cooler even when the thermostat setting remains unchanged

Poor indoor conditions — including weak ventilation, indoor pollutants, mold, and smoke exposure — worsen respiratory symptoms and contribute to breathing problems such as asthma

Combining indoor plants with better airflow, clean air strategies, and air purifiers transforms your home into a healthier building environment that supports easier breathing, better sleep and improved daily comfort

Advertisement

Humans now spend the overwhelming majority of life inside buildings. Research cited in the journal Building and Environment reports that people spend up to 90% of their lives indoors — surrounded by artificial air, sealed ventilation systems and materials that quietly degrade the spaces where you work, sleep and breathe.

If nearly all of your life unfolds indoors, then the quality of that environment directly shapes your comfort, cognitive performance, and long-term health. Yet most people give little thought to what they’re actually breathing at home or in the office. Modern energy-efficient construction seals buildings tightly for insulation, which traps the pollutants generated by furniture, cleaning products and cooking inside with you.

Over time, those conditions take a toll on your body in ways that are easy to overlook but difficult to ignore once symptoms appear. Because indoor environments shape health so profoundly, researchers now examine a surprisingly simple intervention: bringing nature back inside. Scientists have begun studying whether indoor plants and larger plant systems meaningfully improve the air and overall environment in buildings where modern life unfolds.

At the same time, other research explores how everyday household conditions — from ventilation habits to common allergen sources — influence respiratory health in ways many people underestimate. Together, these findings point toward practical changes that make your home a healthier place to live.

Indoor Plants Transform the Air and Comfort Inside Buildings

A recent analysis published in the journal Building and Environment investigated how indoor green infrastructure — meaning plants and plant systems placed inside buildings — influences indoor environmental quality, the scientific term for the overall health and comfort of indoor spaces.

The researchers evaluated systems such as potted plants, vertical green walls, moss panels, and hydroponic towers, which grow plants in water instead of soil. Their goal involved answering a simple question: how much do indoor plants actually change the air, temperature comfort, and overall environment in the spaces where people spend most of their life?

Indoor greenery improves comfort and environmental conditions inside buildings — Indoor greening affects several factors that shape how a building feels and functions for the people inside it. These include indoor air quality, humidity levels, microbial exposure and thermal comfort — meaning how warm or cool a room feels to your body. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Their analysis concluded that indoor plant systems influence these environmental conditions in measurable ways, especially when the plants are used intentionally as part of the building design rather than as simple decoration. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The researchers emphasized that plant systems don’t improve indoor environments automatically. Their effectiveness depends on several factors, including the number of plants present, the species chosen, the lighting conditions and the building’s ventilation system.

Large plant systems make indoor spaces feel cooler without lowering the temperature — One striking finding involved thermal comfort. Larger indoor greening systems made rooms feel up to two degrees cooler even when the actual temperature didn’t change. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Plants release water vapor into the air through a natural process called transpiration, which means that plants release moisture through tiny pores in their leaves. That moisture changes how the air feels on your skin. The effect is similar to the relief you feel stepping into a shaded garden on a hot afternoon — the air around you feels cooler even though the temperature hasn’t actually dropped.

Plants help regulate humidity and stabilize indoor air conditions — Indoor greening systems also improve humidity levels inside buildings. Humidity refers to the amount of water vapor in the air. When indoor air becomes too dry, people often experience dry eyes, irritated skin and respiratory discomfort. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Plants continuously release moisture, which raises humidity in a gentle, natural way. This improves comfort and reduces the harsh dryness often created by heating or air-conditioning systems.

Some plant systems remove pollutants from indoor air — Engineered indoor plant systems — such as biofilter walls or hydroponic plant towers — help remove fine particulate matter and volatile organic compounds. Fine particulate matter refers to microscopic particles that float in the air and irritate the lungs. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Volatile organic compounds are invisible gases released from paints, new furniture, carpets and cleaning products — they’re partly responsible for that “new car” or “fresh paint” smell, and they irritate your lungs even when you can’t detect them. These pollutants accumulate easily indoors, especially in tightly sealed buildings. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It’s important to note that the pollutant-removal benefits documented in the research apply primarily to engineered plant systems — such as biofilter walls and hydroponic towers that actively draw air across plant roots — rather than ordinary potted plants sitting on a windowsill. A few houseplants in a living room improve humidity and comfort, but they typically don’t filter air fast enough to meaningfully reduce the concentration of fine particles or chemical gases in a real-world room.

Indoor greenery also affects the microbial environment around you — Another fascinating discovery involves the indoor microbiome — the collection of microscopic organisms that exist in indoor air and surfaces. Plants introduce microorganisms that originate from soil, leaves and natural outdoor environments. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These microbes interact with those already present indoors. Scientists believe that enriching indoor environments with more nature-derived microbes helps create a healthier microbial balance in buildings.

Plants influence how people feel and think in indoor spaces — The study also examined human well-being. Researchers reported that indoor greening produces psychological and cognitive benefits for building occupants. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Exposure to plants improves mood, reduces stress perception and increases the sense of comfort in indoor environments. In other words, the presence of greenery makes spaces feel more alive and less artificial, which influences how people think and feel throughout the day.

Indoor Home Conditions Strongly Shape Asthma Outcomes

Indoor plants improve the environment inside buildings — but how much does that environment actually affect your health? A second study reveals that the conditions inside your home influence respiratory health far more than many people realize, which makes the case for indoor greening even more urgent.

Researchers investigated how household environments affect asthma in adults — For the study, published in the journal Atmosphere, researchers evaluated pooled data from 1,596 adults diagnosed with asthma. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Researchers analyzed how different home conditions — such as ventilation, smoking inside the home, presence of pests, mold exposure, and air purifier use — related to four key asthma outcomes: attacks within the past year, symptoms within the past 30 days, sleep difficulty, and limitations in daily activity.

Indoor ventilation strongly influenced asthma attacks and symptom frequency — Adults who didn’t use bathroom or kitchen exhaust fans experienced higher odds of asthma attacks compared with those who used these ventilation systems regularly. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published A bathroom exhaust fan removes moisture and airborne particles from the air, while kitchen fans remove smoke, cooking fumes and pollutants generated during food preparation. Without these systems operating, pollutants accumulate indoors, which increases respiratory irritation and asthma symptoms.

Smoking inside the home dramatically worsened asthma outcomes — Tobacco smoke stood out as one of the strongest environmental risk factors identified in the study. Adults who smoked had more than double the odds of experiencing asthma attacks compared with nonsmokers. Smoke particles linger in indoor air for long periods and irritate the airways, which intensifies inflammation in people with asthma.

Air purifiers improved sleep and daily functioning for people with asthma — Adults who didn’t use an air purifier reported higher odds of sleep disruption, asthma symptoms and activity limitations. For example, individuals who lacked an air purifier experienced higher odds of sleep difficulty related to asthma. Sleep disruption matters because asthma symptoms that worsen at night reduce recovery and increase fatigue the following day.

Certain household exposures acted as strong triggers for asthma symptoms — The presence of pests and mold inside the home strongly influenced asthma outcomes. Homes without visible mold showed substantially lower odds of sleep difficulty. Similarly, homes without mice or rats had dramatically lower odds of sleep disruption. Mold releases airborne spores, while rodent infestations generate allergens from droppings and urine, both of which irritate the lungs and worsen asthma symptoms.

Multiple household factors interact to affect respiratory health — Asthma outcomes rarely depend on one single trigger. Instead, several environmental conditions inside the home often combine to influence disease severity. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Poor ventilation, indoor pollutants, moisture problems and allergen exposure interact to shape respiratory health. Because these exposures occur inside the places where you spend most of your time, improving indoor environmental conditions becomes a practical strategy to reduce asthma symptoms and improve daily quality of life.

Use Indoor Plants and Simple Air Upgrades to Create a Healthier Building Environment

If you spend most of your life indoors — and nearly everyone does — the quality of the space around you becomes one of the biggest influences on your daily health. Air circulation, humidity, airborne particles, and even the presence of natural elements all shape how comfortable and healthy your home feels.

Indoor plants offer one of the easiest ways to improve that environment. They help regulate moisture, influence air quality, and make indoor spaces feel cooler and more comfortable. When you combine indoor greenery with better ventilation and clean air strategies, you turn your home into a healthier building instead of a sealed box filled with stagnant air. Here are five practical steps you can take to transform your indoor environment.

Treat indoor plants as environmental infrastructure, not decoration — If you want plants to improve your indoor environment, you need enough greenery to influence the air around you. Place plants in the rooms where you spend the most time — your living room, workspace or bedroom. Grouping several plants together strengthens their impact on humidity and comfort. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Plants release moisture through their leaves, which improves indoor humidity and reduces the dry air created by heating and air conditioning systems. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re new to indoor plants, aim for at least two to three medium-sized plants per main living area as a starting point. Choose species known for strong transpiration and air-quality benefits. Peace lilies and Boston ferns release generous amounts of moisture and thrive in moderate indoor light. Pothos and rubber plants tolerate low light and inconsistent watering, which makes them forgiving choices for beginners. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Snake plants are especially useful in bedrooms because they continue releasing oxygen at night through a specialized form of photosynthesis. As you gain confidence, add more plants and experiment with groupings — the more greenery you maintain, the greater the effect on humidity and comfort. Use larger plant systems if you want a bigger environmental effect — If you want to take indoor greenery further, larger plant arrangements make a noticeable difference in indoor comfort. Dense plant groupings, vertical plant walls or indoor plant towers influence how warm or cool a room feels. If you live in an apartment or house that traps heat, adding more indoor greenery helps soften that effect and makes the environment feel calmer and more comfortable. Support your plants with good lighting and airflow — Plants work best when the indoor environment supports them. Make sure your plants receive enough light and fresh air so they stay healthy and continue releasing moisture through transpiration. That process naturally raises indoor humidity and improves comfort. Healthy plants create a healthier indoor environment. When plants struggle, their environmental impact drops. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Water most indoor plants only when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch — overwatering is the most common mistake and creates waterlogged soil that breeds mold, which is directly linked to worse respiratory symptoms. Make sure every pot has drainage holes so excess water escapes rather than pooling around the roots. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you notice a musty smell coming from the soil, let it dry out completely and consider top-dressing the surface with a thin layer of pebbles or horticultural charcoal to discourage mold growth. These simple habits keep your plants healthy and prevent them from introducing the very indoor air problems you’re trying to solve. Improve ventilation so indoor air doesn’t stagnate — Plants help the environment, but air movement still matters. Turn on kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans when cooking or showering. These systems remove moisture and airborne pollutants before they build up indoors. If your home feels stale or stuffy, open windows for at least 10 to 15 minutes once or twice a day to flush out accumulated pollutants. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Whenever possible, open windows on opposite sides of your home at the same time. This creates cross-ventilation — a natural airflow path that moves fresh air through the entire space far more effectively than opening a single window. Even in cooler weather, a brief window opening exchanges enough air to noticeably reduce indoor pollutant levels without significantly changing the temperature inside. Add an air purifier to remove particles plants can’t capture — Plants improve humidity and comfort, but microscopic airborne particles still circulate in most indoor spaces. An air purifier removes fine particulate matter — the microscopic particles produced by smoke, cooking, dust and pollution. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Look for an air purifier equipped with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, which captures at least 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns — including dust, pollen, mold spores and smoke residue. Match the purifier’s rated room size to the space where you plan to use it so the unit cycles enough air to make a difference. Running an air purifier in the room where you spend the most time keeps the air cleaner throughout the day. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At night, consider placing an air purifier in the bedroom. Your lungs do their deepest repair work during sleep — cleaner bedroom air means that recovery process isn’t undermined by the very particles your body is trying to clear. When you combine indoor plants, airflow and clean air filtration, your home begins to function like a healthier building — one that actively supports your comfort, breathing and daily well-being.

FAQs About Indoor Plants and Healthier Buildings

Q: Why do indoor environments matter so much for your health?

A: Most people spend up to 90% of their lives indoors, which means the air and environmental conditions inside buildings strongly influence comfort, cognitive performance, and long-term health. Modern buildings often trap pollutants from furniture, cleaning products and cooking because energy-efficient construction reduces airflow. When ventilation is poor, those pollutants accumulate and affect the air you breathe throughout the day.

Q: How do indoor plants improve the environment inside buildings?

A: Indoor plants influence several factors that shape the quality of the air and environment inside your home. They release moisture through their leaves, which helps regulate humidity and reduces dry indoor air. Larger plant systems also make spaces feel cooler by releasing water vapor into the air. In addition, certain plant systems help reduce airborne pollutants such as fine particles and volatile organic compounds released from building materials and household products.

Q: Do indoor plants affect how you feel and think?

A: Yes. Research shows that indoor greenery improves mood, reduces perceived stress and increases the sense of comfort inside buildings. The presence of plants makes indoor spaces feel less artificial and more connected to nature. That shift in environment affects how people focus, work and feel throughout the day.

Q: What indoor conditions worsen breathing problems like asthma?

A: Several common household factors contribute to worse respiratory symptoms. Poor ventilation allows pollutants and moisture to build up indoors. Smoking inside the home introduces airborne particles that irritate the lungs. Mold, rodents and other indoor allergens also trigger breathing problems. These factors often interact with each other, which means multiple environmental conditions inside a home shape respiratory health.

Q: What are the most practical ways to create a healthier indoor environment?

A: Start by adding indoor plants in the spaces where you spend the most time, since they help regulate humidity and improve comfort. Support them with proper lighting and airflow so they remain healthy. Use kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans to remove pollutants and moisture. Running an air purifier helps remove fine particles that plants can’t capture. Together, these simple steps transform your home into a healthier building that supports cleaner air and better overall well-being.

NEXT ARTICLE >>

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked.

The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional. The subscription fee being requested is for access to the articles and information posted on this site, and is not being paid for any individual medical advice.

If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your health care professional before using products based on this content.