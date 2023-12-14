Can Ending Inflammation Help Beat Depression?
Ending inflammation may help beat depression and reduce your risk for chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. Before taking what pharma offers, consider these options.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Intermittent inflammation is critical to support life, but chronic inflammation is linked to depression and many chronic diseases that are the leading causes of mortality worldwide, such as heart disease, chronic kidney disease and diabetes
Data show medications that reduce inflammation help reduce symptoms of depression, including in th…