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Guillermou
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An excellent and highly significant report. The microbiota-gut-brain axis is a complex communication network linking the gut, the microbiota, and the brain, influencing various aspects of health and disease. There is bidirectional communication between the gut microbiota and the gut-brain axis (GBA). The microbiota communicates with the GBA through several mechanisms: direct interaction with enterocytes (enteric signaling), interaction via immune cells (immunological signaling), and contact with neural endings—such as those of the vagus nerve—(neuronal signaling), all of which influence the central nervous system (CNS). Metabolites, neurotransmitters, and cytokines reach the brain via the bloodstream.

The gut microbiota has been linked to memory, learning, anxiety, stress, and brain-related disorders. Research into the neurotropic properties of certain probiotic strains has led to the emergence of the term "psychobiotic"—referring to live microorganisms that, when ingested in adequate amounts, provide health benefits to individuals suffering from psychological disorders by acting upon the "microbiota-gut-brain axis." As a specialized category of probiotics, psychobiotics differ from conventional probiotics in their ability to produce—or stimulate the production of—neurotransmitters, short-chain fatty acids, enteroendocrine hormones, and anti-inflammatory cytokines.

Psychobiotics have the potential to positively influence mental health by modulating the gut-brain axis. These beneficial bacteria interact with the gut microbiota to generate compounds that can signal to the brain, potentially improving mood, cognition, and the response to stress. While studies suggest that psychobiotics may offer therapeutic benefits for conditions such as depression, anxiety, and neurodegenerative diseases like dementia, the precise mechanisms of action remain under investigation. Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) and galactooligosaccharides (GOS)—along with polyphenols, inulin, and compounds derived from vegetables, herbs, and plants—are the best-documented prebiotics for treating depression; they work by indirectly improving the host's health through the promotion of probiotic growth.

Psychobiotics influence mental health through a dynamic interaction between the microbiota, the gut, and the brain. Research is reinforcing the concept that gut bacteria participate in the transmission of information between the gut and the brain, involving neural, immune, and endocrine pathways. Factors such as diet, stress, and aging can shape the composition of the microbiota—a process that may also influence the onset and development of mental illnesses. There is a link between the microbiota and brain function, with clinical and preclinical evidence pointing to the potential application of psychobiotics in the context of cognitive processes and performance. It has been shown that dietary interventions based on psychobiotics could serve as a novel nutritional approach—targeting the gut microbiota—to manage cognitive performance and prevent memory decline throughout one's life.

The DASS (Depression, Anxiety and Stress Scale) is a 42-item scale used to measure these symptoms. One study reported that participants who did not consume any probiotic yogurt had depression subscale scores 6.962 times higher than those who consumed probiotic yogurt daily.

The gut microbiota-brain axis is a complex system that connects gut bacteria to the brain and influences our response to stress. This chapter explores how stress affects the types of bacteria in the gut and illustrates the bidirectional connection between them. Stress can alter the gut microbiota, which may lead to various related issues, such as depression, anxiety, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Understanding these interactions can help us develop new treatments focused on the connection between the gut microbiota and the brain. Curcumin also influences factors related to mental health, including neurotransmitter levels, inflammatory pathways, excitotoxicity, neuroplasticity, HPA axis dysregulation, insulin resistance, oxidative and nitrosative stress, and the endocannabinoid system.

Trillions of microorganisms—particularly those residing in the gastrointestinal tract—contribute significantly to the physiological functioning of organs and systems essential to human health, including digestive processes, metabolism, immune responses, and even cognitive function. Dysbiosis (an imbalance in the microbiota) has been identified as a risk factor for neuropsychiatric conditions such as depression, anxiety, autism spectrum disorder, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.

In recent years, the gut microbiota has increasingly come to be recognized as a "second brain," communicating bidirectionally with the central nervous system via the microbiota-gut-brain (MGB) axis. Tea polyphenols (TP)—the primary bioactive compounds derived from tea—show considerable potential for improving sleep quality through this microbiota-gut-brain circuit.

Overall, recent studies suggest that dietary supplementation with polyphenols could serve as an effective preventive strategy. Indeed, it has been observed that polyphenols exert a neuroprotective effect, owing to their significant antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity. Notably, several studies highlight the role of the gut microbiota in the metabolism of polyphenols, as it produces bioactive molecules that are absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract. These molecules may exert beneficial effects on the central nervous system. Furthermore, dietary polyphenols modulate the composition of the gut microbiota, demonstrating a reciprocal regulation between the gut microbiota and the effects of polyphenols.

Polyphenols play an important role in regulating the gut-microbiota-brain axis

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https://www.ovid.com/jnls/md-journal/fulltext/10.1097/md.0000000000043542~unveiling-the-therapeutic-potential-of-the-gut?context=latestarticles (2025)--

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https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0955286326000148 (2026)---

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