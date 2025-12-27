Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
Dec 27

Photobiomodulation (PBM) has been reported to improve health conditions when there is dysfunction in mitochondrial dynamics, including brain injury, diabetes, spinal cord injury, Alzheimer's disease, and skin injury. PBM improves glymphatic drainage, regulates the gut microbiome, boosts myokine production, and modulates the immune system. Photobiomodulation therapy can enhance the plasticity and modify the immune microenvironment of bone marrow-derived multipotent mesenchymal cells (MSCs), transforming them into an extraordinary anti-inflammatory and osteogenic tool applicable to conditions such as neurodegenerative diseases, immunological disorders, and various forms of osteopenia. The functional decline of bone marrow-derived MSCs in aging is supported by compromised mitochondrial metabolism due to telomere shortening.

Guillermou
Dec 27

The sauna offers significant benefits by mimicking moderate cardiovascular exercise, triggering many of the same physiological responses and benefits, such as increased blood flow to the skin and muscles, higher plasma volume and heart rate, lower blood pressure, endorphin release, and elevated brain-derived neurotrophic factor.

The effective resolution of inflammation through the heat shock response is crucial to preventing the transition to chronic inflammatory states. This transition characterizes a spectrum of debilitating conditions, including insulin resistance, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. These help explain many of the sauna's cardiovascular benefits, as well as some of its neurological benefits. The sauna is also an excellent complement to exercise, as both enhance each other's benefits.

The sauna increases heat shock protein levels by nearly 50% above baseline levels, and once activated, these proteins remain active for approximately 48 hours. Heat shock proteins refold misfolded proteins within cells. Unstructured proteins tend to accumulate, and these clumps can form plaques in the vascular system or brain, contributing to neurodegenerative diseases and cardiovascular problems.

Several observational and interventional studies suggest that regular or frequent sauna bathing reduces the incidence of vascular and non-vascular diseases, such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, dementia, and respiratory conditions; it may improve the severity of conditions such as musculoskeletal disorders, COVID-19, headaches, and influenza; and it increases life expectancy. The beneficial effects of sauna bathing on adverse outcomes have been linked to its blood pressure-lowering, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, cytoprotective, and stress-reducing properties, and its synergistic effect on neuroendocrine, circulatory, cardiovascular, and immune function.

Evidence suggests that sauna use is an emerging protective factor that may enhance the beneficial effects of other protective risk factors or lifestyle factors, such as physical activity and fitness, or mitigate the adverse effects of other risk factors, such as high blood pressure and systemic inflammation.

