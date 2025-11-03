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Guillermou
Nov 3, 2025

Both depression and anxiety disorders have a basis in pro-inflammatory states; these findings have been established in both human and animal models. In recent years, vitamins and components of anti-inflammatory pathways, such as IL-1β, IL-6, and IL-18, have been identified as promising pathways for reducing anxiety and depression. Studies of antioxidant pathways have also suggested that when stress causes biochemical changes, antioxidants can neutralize free radicals and suppress the oxidative stress pathway, eliminating reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reactive nitrogen species (RNS) that can damage neurons in the brain. Consequently, this process may lead to a reduction in the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Furthermore, the gut-brain axis is a complex system in which the gut microbiota communicates directly with our nervous system and provides it with neurotransmitters for its proper functioning. An imbalance in our gut microbiota due to poor nutrition will trigger an inflammatory response that, if prolonged and combined with other factors, can lead to disorders such as anxiety and depression. Changes in the functions of the gut-brain axis have been linked to several mental disorders. Modulating the composition of the microbiome is believed to be an effective strategy for a novel treatment of these disorders. Modifications to nutritional behaviors and the use of ergogenic aids are presented as important non-pharmacological interventions in the prevention and treatment of anxiety and depression.

Vitamin C deficiency is widely associated with stress-related illnesses. While the efficacy of this vitamin in anxiety spectrum disorders is less established, several studies have shown that ascorbic acid supplementation produces an antidepressant effect and improves mood. Interestingly, the modulation of monoaminergic and glutamatergic neurotransmitter systems is postulated as a key target for the antidepressant and anxiolytic effects of this vitamin. Since ascorbic acid supplementation produces a rapid therapeutic response with low toxicity and high tolerance, it can be considered a potential candidate for the treatment of mood and anxiety disorders, especially those refractory to current treatments.

A meta-analysis has demonstrated the potential antidepressant effect of vitamin E. Vitamin E is a non-enzymatic antioxidant that plays a secondary role, along with enzymatic antioxidants such as glutathione peroxidase and superoxide dismutase, in reducing oxidative changes resulting from stress. Lower serum levels of antioxidants, such as vitamin E, have been implicated in both depression and anxiety. Common natural sources of vitamin E include nuts and vegetable oils.

In another review, the analysis revealed an association between lower anxiety and higher consumption of fruits and vegetables, omega-3 fatty acids, healthy eating habits, calorie restriction, breakfast consumption, supplementation with broad-spectrum micronutrients, zinc, magnesium, and selenium, probiotics, and various phytochemicals. The analysis revealed an association between higher anxiety levels and a diet high in fat, inadequate tryptophan and protein intake, high consumption of sugar and refined carbohydrates, and unhealthy eating habits.

Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, nuts, and essential fatty acids, particularly omega-3, are known to influence the modulation of neurotransmitter function. Furthermore, diets low in saturated fat, refined sugars, and processed foods can help reduce inflammation and improve mental health.

Addressing the gut-brain axis: The gut microbiome is becoming a key factor in mental health, influencing inflammation, neurotransmitter production, and brain function. In clinical practice, supporting gut health by promoting diets rich in prebiotics and probiotics can have positive effects on mental health. This may include foods such as yogurt, fermented vegetables, and fiber-rich fruits and vegetables.

Supplementation and ergogenic aids: In patients with diagnosed deficiencies or specific risk factors, supplementation with key nutrients, such as vitamins B6, B12, and D, folate, magnesium, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, should be considered. These nutrients support neurotransmitter synthesis and help regulate mood, inflammation, and oxidative stress. Healthcare professionals should carefully monitor supplementation, ensuring appropriate dosages according to individual needs.

The studies also included culinary herbs (rosemary, cinnamon, coriander, basil, and nigella), herbal teas (chamomile, hibiscus, and rose tea), the phytonutrients curcumin (present in turmeric), quercetin (present in various vegetables and fruits), resveratrol (present in grapes), saffron and its components, soy and its components, and other phytoestrogenic foods, nut and seed extracts, chocolate and cocoa, and a variety of flavonoids, polyphenols, and carotenoids. Furthermore, experimental studies in humans with green tea, curcumin, saffron, chamomile, and soy also reported anxiolytic effects. Meta-analyses of experimental studies using chamomile, saffron, and curcumin found a decrease in anxiety symptoms, while meta-analyses of studies administering resveratrol reported no significant improvement. A small number of human experimental studies involved participants with anxiety disorders, including three studies using chamomile, two using saffron, one using curcumin, and one using L-theanine. All trials, with the exception of the L-theanine study, reported a reduction in the severity of anxiety symptoms.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0955286320304915 (2020).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/12/4418 (2021).-

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/3/656 (2022).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2218-1989/14/10/549 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/12/4418 (2025).---

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