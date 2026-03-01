STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Insulin resistance occurs when cells don't respond properly to insulin, causing elevated blood sugar and increased insulin production that leads to diabetes, heart disease, and cancer

Diet significantly impacts insulin sensitivity, with processed foods containing linoleic acid (found in seed oils) promoting inflammation and worsening insulin resistance

Mitochondrial dysfunction plays a key role in insulin resistance, as these cellular "power plants" become less efficient when overloaded with linoleic acid and refined sugars

Doctors measure insulin resistance using HOMA-IR (a simple blood test) or, less commonly, the more expensive hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp method

Improving insulin sensitivity involves eating whole foods, consuming 200 to 350 grams of healthy carbohydrates daily, avoiding processed foods, choosing healthy fats and exercising regularly

Have you ever wondered why some people gain weight easily or struggle with high blood sugar? It could involve insulin resistance. This happens when your body's cells don't respond well to insulin, a hormone that controls your blood sugar. If left unchecked, it leads to serious issues like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers.

In the video above, Dr. Peter Attia, who received his medical degree from Stanford and completed surgical residency at the eminent Johns Hopkins Hospital, interviews Dr. Ralph DeFronzo, a distinguished diabetes researcher and clinician. They discuss what insulin resistance is and how it impacts specific organs — along with how to accurately check if you have it. But here's the good news: you can improve your insulin sensitivity with simple changes, especially to your diet.

What Is Insulin Resistance?

Insulin is like a key that unlocks your cells so they can take in sugar (glucose) from your blood. When you eat, your body turns food into sugar, which enters your bloodstream. Insulin then moves that sugar into your cells to give you energy. But when you have insulin resistance, your cells don't respond well to insulin.

It's like the locks on your cells are rusty — the key doesn't work right. As a result, sugar builds up in your blood, and your body pumps out more insulin to try to fix it. Over time, this leads to high blood sugar and too much insulin, which isn't good for you.

Why should you care? Insulin resistance isn't just a small problem — it's linked to serious health risks. If your cells can't use insulin properly, you could face: Type 2 diabetes — Too much sugar in your blood damages your body over time. Heart disease — High insulin levels harm your blood vessels. Certain cancers — Some studies suggest insulin resistance might increase cancer risks, like breast or colon cancer. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The bright side? You can fight back by understanding what's going on and making smart choices, like tweaking your diet.

How does diet improve your insulin sensitivity? What you eat has a significant impact on how well your body uses insulin. Let's break it down and see how your diet either helps or hurts your insulin sensitivity.

What's the deal with linoleic acid (LA)? One important thing to watch is a fat called linoleic acid (LA). You find it in seed oils that are common in processed foods like chips, fried snacks, and baked goods. A little LA is OK, but too much harms your cellular energy production and causes inflammation — think of it as your body getting irritated inside. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This irritation makes insulin resistance worse. To help your body out, cut back on these processed foods and go for healthier fats instead, like ghee, tallow, and grass fed butter.

How does redox balance fit in? Another piece of the puzzle is something called redox balance. Imagine it as a seesaw in your cells that keeps everything working smoothly. When this seesaw tips out of balance, it interferes with how your cells use insulin. Eating foods packed with antioxidants — like colorful fruits and veggies — helps keep that seesaw steady and supports your insulin sensitivity.

Insulin Resistance — A Problem with Your Cells' Energy Factories

Now, let's dig a little deeper. Insulin resistance isn't just about sugar — it's tied to how your cells make energy. Here's what you need to know.

What causes insulin resistance? Your cells have tiny power plants called mitochondria that turn sugar into energy. When these power plants don't work right, it's called mitochondrial dysfunction . Think of it like a factory with broken machines — it can't keep up. This interferes with how your cells use insulin, leading to insulin resistance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Seed oils play a big role here, as LA is a mitochondrial poison that compromises your cellular energy production. Once rare, seed oils are now everywhere in processed foods — like baked goods, frozen meals, and salad dressings. Refined sugar also plays a role. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Unlike natural sugars in fruits that come with fiber and nutrients, refined sugars offer no nutritional benefits and significantly increase health risks. Eating too much refined sugar overworks your mitochondria, making them less efficient. Over time, this tips your body toward insulin resistance.

How does redox imbalance make it worse? There's also something called redox imbalance. Inside your cells, there's a balance between helpful and harmful particles. Too much refined sugar or unhealthy fats (like LA) throw this off, creating stress that damages your mitochondria. It's like overloading a circuit — things start to break down. This stress makes it harder for insulin to do its job, pushing you closer to insulin resistance.

Why does this matter for your health? When your mitochondria struggle, insulin resistance leads to bigger problems: Type 2 diabetes — Your blood sugar stays high because cells can't use it. Heart issues — Damaged energy production affects your heart and vessels. Brain health — Some experts even call Alzheimer's “Type 3 diabetes” because of insulin resistance in the brain.



The fix? Diet and lifestyle changes help your mitochondria work better and improve your insulin sensitivity.

Using HOMA-IR to Spot Insulin Resistance Early

One of the simplest and most reliable ways to gauge how well your body handles insulin is through a test called HOMA-IR, short for Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance.

Unlike other cumbersome procedures, HOMA-IR only requires two basic blood tests done first thing in the morning before you eat: one for fasting glucose and one for fasting insulin levels. These tests are relatively affordable and widely available at most labs. Armed with those numbers, you then plug them into a straightforward formula to get your HOMA-IR score:

HOMA-IR = (Fasting Glucose in mg/dL × Fasting Insulin in μU/mL) / 405

The goal is to see just how hard your body is working to keep your blood sugar in check. If your HOMA-IR is higher than 1.0, it's generally a warning sign that you might be edging into insulin resistance territory. The lower your score, the better your insulin sensitivity, so even values that hover around 1.0 deserve some attention if you're looking to optimize your health.

The beauty of HOMA-IR lies in its simplicity. You don't have to schedule multiple visits or endure complicated test procedures. You wake up, don't eat or drink anything other than water, head to the lab for a quick blood draw, and get your results shortly after. Alternatively, Mercola Labs has a dried blood spot card that allows you to prick your finger after you get up and put drops of blood on a card and mail it in, which is far more convenient and less expensive.

It's a far cry from the gold-standard research method known as the euglycemic hyperinsulinemic clamp, introduced by DeFronzo in 1979, where participants are hooked up to an IV for hours. In the clamp procedure, researchers administer insulin and glucose simultaneously, measuring exactly how much glucose is needed to keep blood sugar at a steady level when insulin is being pumped in.

Although extremely accurate, this process is time-consuming and inconvenient, making it unfeasible for routine monitoring in a clinical or everyday setting. It's also pricey, costing an average of $1,000 for a single test. Consequently, it's primarily confined to research settings.

That's why HOMA-IR remains such a powerful tool in both scientific research and personal health management: it balances accuracy with practicality. It's not a perfect snapshot — no single test can capture the full complexity of your metabolic health — but it's solid enough to highlight when your body starts resisting insulin's signals.

I found it shocking that both DeFronzo — who invented the euglycemic hyperinsulinemic clamp test — and Attia, one of the smartest biohackers out there, failed to acknowledge that the HOMA-IR test is the pragmatic, simple, inexpensive way to measure insulin resistance, as opposed to the test that DeFronzo invented.

By using the HOMA-IR test and catching those early warnings, you can make diet and lifestyle tweaks long before you slip into more serious issues. For most people, if your HOMA-IR creeps above 1.0, it's time to pay closer attention to factors like sugar intake, seed oils, plastic exposure, and gut health.

Over time, as you dial in these elements of your routine, you can retest HOMA-IR and see if your score drops. That direct feedback can be a potent motivator to keep you on track toward a healthier, more energetic life.

Practical Tips to Boost Your Insulin Sensitivity

Ready to make some changes? Here's how to improve your insulin sensitivity through diet:

Eat more whole foods, including healthy carbs — Carbohydrates play a key role in supporting your mitochondrial function. Glucose, derived from carbohydrates, serves as your cells' preferred fuel source for energy production. Instead of restricting carbs, focus on eating 200 to 350 grams of the right types, such as whole fruits, root vegetables and well-tolerated whole grains. If you have dysbiosis, avoid fiber until your gut is healed. Cut back on processed foods — Avoid processed foods — they're full of LA-rich seed oils and refined sugars that drive inflammation and worsen insulin resistance. Pick healthy fats — Swap out canola, corn, and soybean oil for healthy fats like grass fed butter, tallow, and ghee. Move your body — Exercise isn't food, but it helps your cells use insulin better. A daily walk does wonders.

Small steps like these help your body respond to insulin again and lower your health risks. Start small: swap store-bought baked goods for fresh fruit or take a daily walk outside. You can make a big difference in your health with these positive changes.

FAQs — Your Top Insulin Resistance Questions Answered

Q: What foods help insulin sensitivity?

A: Prioritize healthy carbohydrates like fruit and root vegetables, and avoid seed oils high in linoleic acid. Skip processed foods high in refined sugar and unhealthy fats.

Q: How do doctors check for insulin resistance?

A: They often use HOMA-IR, a simple test that involves fasting blood sugar and insulin levels. While the hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp is considered the gold standard, HOMA-IR is less expensive and more practical for routine use.

Q: Can exercise fix insulin resistance?

A: Yes, moving your body helps your cells use insulin better. Even daily walks help improve insulin sensitivity.

Q: What are the long-term health risks associated with insulin resistance?

A: Insulin resistance is linked to serious conditions like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers. Addressing insulin resistance through diet and lifestyle changes is important for preventing these chronic illnesses.

