Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 7, 2025

Adding gluten and artificial yeast to bread is a more convenient way to make wheat flour bakeable, allowing the bread to gain volume in less time. This bread becomes hard quickly. Buckwheat bread is gluten-free and, when made with sourdough, absorbs better and stays soft longer.

Potassium bromate, a potent oxidant that helps bread rise, has been linked to kidney and thyroid cancers in rodents. Azodicarbonamide (ACA), a chemical that forms bubbles in foams and plastics like vinyl, is used to bleach and leaven dough, but when baked, it has also been linked to cancer in laboratory animals.

Countries, including China, Brazil, and members of the European Union, have weighed the potential risks and decided to ban potassium bromate in foods.

Gluten intolerance can lead to intestinal permeability, with local and systemic inflammation, due to the passage of chemicals (peptides) and germs into the bloodstream, causing autoimmune diseases against body tissues, which can be triggered by genetic predispositions. Restoring the intestinal barrier through epigenetic control—stress, diet, pollution, exercise, and other lifestyle habits—is essential. Two aspects:

1. Inflammation and autoimmunity reside in the intestinal mucosa, years before the onset of systemic inflammation.

2. Autoimmune diseases and celiac disease have clinical, epidemiological, serological, environmental, genetic, and dysbiotic manifestations associated with intestinal permeability. (2016) http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1568997215001561

Celiac disease is associated with imbalances in gut bacteria, which can be triggered by glyphosate damage to gut bacteria, the loss of cytochrome P450 enzyme activity involved in the detoxification of environmental toxins, and other factors that lead to chronic inflammation. A second mechanism of glyphosate damage to the lining of the digestive tract is the direct impact on the cells of the intestinal mucosa. Zonulin, a type of adhesion molecule, is lost with glyphosate exposure, along with the gut-associated lymphoid tissue (the intestinal epithelial barrier). Zonulin controls the balance between tolerance and immunity to antigens. Mechanisms of Disease: the role of intestinal barrier function in the pathogenesis of gastrointestinal autoimmune diseases

https://www.fluidsiq.com/pdfs/Fasano_Donohue_2005%20Intestistinal%20Barrier%20Function.pdf

Glyphosate, pathways to modern diseases II: Celiac sprue and gluten intolerance

https://content.sciente.com/view/journals/intox/6/4/article-p159.xml

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture