The viral “hot water” trend today is driven more by comfort, culture, and routine than biology, which helps you understand why these habits feel good even when the temperature itself doesn’t create unique health effects

Traditional Chinese Medicine encourages drinking warm water for digestive balance, giving you insight into why many people feel calmer and more grounded when they start their day with it

Gastroenterologists emphasize that hydration delivers the real benefits, meaning you gain more by focusing on how much water you drink rather than stressing over temperature

Warm drinks offer soothing relief for sore throats and congestion, giving you a simple, accessible remedy for respiratory discomfort when you need quick comfort

Choosing the water temperature you enjoy increases your likelihood of drinking enough throughout the day, helping you naturally improve digestion, energy, and overall well-being through consistent hydration

You’ve probably heard the advice to sip a glass of hot water first thing in the morning to help “jumpstart” your digestion. Others swear that hot water helps soothe their scratchy throat, clear congestion, or even speed up the metabolism. Today, thanks to social media, sipping hot water has made a comeback as a trendy wellness practice. In fact, many people have been touting its many benefits, from improving skin health to easing menstrual pain.

So, is drinking hot water truly healthier than cold? Or is this popular habit simply a matter of preference? Here’s the short answer: The temperature of your water matters far less than whether you’re drinking enough of it. But the longer answer reveals why warm water rituals can indeed support your health, especially digestion.

The Viral ‘Hot Water’ Trend Has Deep Ties to Traditional Chinese Medicine

Interest in sipping hot water as a health practice has surged recently, particularly among younger adults drawn to ancient wellness traditions. According to an article published in The Takeout, this “trendy” habit is based on Traditional Chinese Medicine, or TCM. Many content creators and influencers today are incorporating this ancient practice into their lifestyle, looking at it as “a cozy and grounded way of becoming mindful of diet, self-care, and balancing body temperature.”

Sipping hot water is a vital part of TCM — For those who follow this lifestyle, it’s the beverage they reach for first thing in the morning and continue to enjoy throughout the day. The temperature plays an important role in the ritual, and many people enhance their hot water with a touch of flavor and added health perks, like goji berries, lemon, or herbal infusions.

Natural health experts weigh in on this trend — In an article published in Vogue, Pasu Harisadee, CMD, a traditional Chinese medicine educator at RAKxa Integrative Wellness, explains that drinking warm water is viewed as a longevity practice in TCM — it supports digestion and helps regulate the flow of energy throughout the body. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published She notes that warm water acts as “fuel” for the digestive fire (a metaphor in TCM for the body’s ability to break down food), aiding the body in breaking down and absorbing nutrients. “Heat is a vasodilator [meaning it widens blood vessels, increasing blood flow]. Drinking warm water helps relax the smooth muscles of the gastrointestinal tract and encourages the flow of chi (vital energy) and blood,” Harisadee explains.

They believe that digestive organs function best with heat — Saher Hussaini, a licensed acupuncturist, herbalist, and founder of Set Your Intention Acupuncture, adds that the stomach and spleen, which are responsible for digestion in TCM, thrive on warmth, allowing “food to be properly broken down, nutrients to be absorbed, and healthy, strong chi to circulate throughout the body.”

Ice-cold water can “slow digestion” — Hussaini says that when you drink iced cold water, your digestive function weakens, as it triggers the body to use extra energy to warm the stomach’s contents before the process can even begin. “Over time, this can lead to symptoms of bloating, sluggish digestion, and that pesky feeling of post-meal fatigue,” she explains. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’ve ever felt sluggish or bloated after gulping ice water with a meal, this framework offers one possible explanation — though Western science hasn’t confirmed the mechanism.

However, there are certain considerations before drinking hot water — Harisadee says that in TCM, it’s important to consider whether drinking hot water could create imbalance in the body’s energy. For instance, if your body is already “overheating” — due to a fever or a naturally warm constitution — adding hot liquids can be like “throwing yang wood onto a fire,” making you feel even hotter. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For those with a “yin deficiency” — meaning the body lacks moisture and cooling qualities — warm water may worsen dehydration. Similarly, if someone is experiencing inflammation or what TCM describes as “damp heat,” hot water could aggravate those symptoms as well.

In the same Vogue article, Dr. Zulia Frost, MD, the cofounder and clinical director of Recharge Health, offers her insights from a Western medicine perspective. She notes that sipping warm water can encourage a “rest and digest” response in the nervous system. It may also aid digestion, ease bloating, and help promote regular bowel movements.

However, here’s one important caution about drinking hot water: Habitually drinking very hot beverages (above 149 degrees F or 65 degrees C) has been associated with increased esophageal cancer risk in some studies. To be safe, let your water cool to a comfortable sipping temperature, around 100 to 130 degrees F (37.7 to 54.4 degrees C) — this is warm enough to be soothing, but not hot enough to burn.

The TCM perspective offers an intuitive framework that resonates with many people’s lived experience. But what does Western medicine say when we look at the actual physiology?

What Gastroenterologists Say About the ‘Hot Water’ Trend

Still, despite the growing popularity of hot water, not all health experts are truly convinced that it delivers on these promises. In an article published on Today, gastroenterologists share their thoughts about this growing trend — and whether the temperature of the water you sip truly impacts your health.

The scientific evidence to support these claims is still lacking — Dr. Louise Wang, gastroenterologist and assistant professor of medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, says that there are no studies that back up the claims that hot is better than cold. In fact, it’s not water temperature you should focus on — what’s more important is that you stay hydrated.

The temperature of the water changes as soon as it enters your body — Dr. David Leiman, a gastroenterologist at Duke University School of Medicine, explains that hot water doesn’t stay hot when ingested. Although you may notice a brief warming sensation after drinking, it quickly cools as it passes through the esophagus. Shortly thereafter, it adjusts to align with the body’s internal temperature of approximately 98.6 degrees F (37 degrees C).

This change in temperature makes it difficult to study the effects of water temperatures on your health — Dr. Victor Chedid, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic, highlights that while it seems promising, it’s likely that the benefits of hot water are temporary.

Health Claims Linked to Drinking Hot Water Are ‘Anecdotal,’ Health Experts Say

Experts believe that the perceived benefits of hot water are not attributed to the temperature of the water itself; rather it’s likely due to increased hydration, maintaining a consistent wellness routine, or the calming effect that the warm liquid provides upon drinking.

The simple act of drinking water regularly, along with the positive impact of engaging in a health-supportive habit, matters more than the water temperature. And although warmth can feel soothing and may appear to ease certain symptoms, there’s no strong research that indicates hot water can be beneficial for certain conditions, such as:

Digestive issues — There’s no definitive consensus within Western medicine about the effects of hot water on digestion. According to the Today article: “Some small studies suggest a link between water temperature and gastric motility, or how fast food moves through the GI tract. Drinking warm or hot water may help accelerate motility and emptying, but ‘it’s not entirely clear why,’ Leiman added.”

Constipation — Drinking warm water helps ease the digestive tract and could help pass bowels easier, however the evidence isn’t conclusive. Keep in mind: Water takes minutes to hours to reach your intestines, by which point it has long since adjusted to body temperature. Even for dyspepsia, the findings are inconclusive, experts say.

Weight loss — According to an article in The Conversation, there’s a lack of high-quality human trials showing that drinking hot water by itself specifically causes meaningful weight loss. Rather, the research points to water intake itself as the main factor in weight control, as it not only helps you avoid sugary drinks, but it also gives you a feeling of fullness during mealtimes, preventing you from overeating.

Clearer skin — Similar to weight loss, there are no scientific studies that show drinking hot water helps detoxify the skin and improve your complexion; however, being optimally hydrated helps keep your skin elastic and moisturized. “Claims about hot water ‘detoxifying’ the skin are misleading. Detoxification is carried out by organs such as the liver and kidneys, not by flushing the body with hot water,” the article noted.

Menstrual pain — There’s some evidence that applying warm compress helps ease muscle cramps and menstrual pain, but drinking hot water specifically doesn’t eliminate menstrual pain. The good news, though, is that being optimally hydrated while you’re on your period helps ease discomfort linked to fluid retention — however, the temperature doesn’t matter.

The benefit that has the clearest evidence is that hot fluids can help soothe sore throats. The heat, and sometimes the accompanying steam, from sipping these liquids can help loosen mucus and soothe irritated tissues in the throat and respiratory passages.

However, this effect isn’t exclusive to hot water — warm tea, lemon drinks, and herbal infusions like ginger tea offer comparable relief because they combine heat with hydration. For this reason, warm beverages are often recommended to ease upper respiratory symptoms.

Optimal Hydration Matters More Than Water Temperature

Although the jury is still out on whether hot water delivers unique benefits, I find the real issue is much simpler — you need enough fluid intake for your body to function well. Every expert source drives this home, and it matches what I’ve seen repeatedly: Hydration creates the improvements people notice, not the temperature of the water.

The truth is that there is no universally ideal temperature — I highlighted this in an article I published last year, “Why the Temperature of Your Drinking Water Matters.” The same goes for your daily water intake. Every person’s hydration needs and preferences vary, depending on their physiology, activity level, diet, and even the climate they live in.

In practical terms, choosing water at a temperature you enjoy improves your likelihood of drinking more. Digestion works better when you are fully hydrated; your circulation depends on it, your stress tolerance improves with it, and even your skin reflects it.

If the warmth of a mug encourages you to take steady sips throughout your morning, then you accomplish more hydration than if you avoid plain water altogether. If cool or room temperature water feels refreshing after activity and keeps you reaching for another glass, that’s hydration working for you. Focus on drinking enough water consistently, and you’ll build a habit that genuinely supports your health.

How Much Water Do You Really Need Each Day?

The long-standing advice to drink eight glasses of water a day is one of the most frequently repeated health recommendations. But although it offers a simple benchmark, it does not accurately reflect how hydration works in real life.

Your individual fluid requirements are flexible and constantly shifting — they’re not fixed. And as mentioned above, staying optimally hydrated depends on a variety of daily factors, along with your body’s built-in regulatory systems.

The “8x8” rule — drinking eight 8-ounce glasses of water — lacks strong scientific support — The recommendation likely originated from an old guideline from the Food and Nutrition Board that was later misunderstood or taken out of context. But when researchers examined the evidence, they found no compelling support for this specific target in healthy adults under normal conditions.

Instead of this rule, follow your thirst as a guide — People think thirst is some kind of emergency signal, but it isn’t. It’s actually your body’s early, built-in way of saying, “Hey, time for a little more water.” That cue shows up long before you’re anywhere near real dehydration . When you pay attention to those signals, you get a far more personal and accurate sense of how much fluid you need than any strict hydration rule could ever give you.

You can also use the color of your urine as a guide — A healthy person urinates on average about seven or eight times a day. Check the color — if it is a deep, dark yellow then you are likely not drinking enough water. If your urine is scant or if you haven’t urinated in many hours, that too is an indication that you’re not drinking enough.

Again, keep this in mind: The most beneficial water is the kind you’ll drink consistently and that your body tolerates comfortably. Paying attention to how you feel and adjusting accordingly supports more effective, balanced hydration over time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Drinking Hot Water for Digestion

Q: Is hot water actually better for digestion than cold water?

A: Whether hot water is better for digestion depends on your perspective. In Traditional Chinese Medicine, warm water supports the body’s “digestive fire,” helps relax the gastrointestinal tract and promotes the flow of blood and chi, while iced water is thought to slow digestion by forcing your body to use energy to warm it first. Western medicine does not confirm these mechanisms.

Gastroenterologists note that water quickly adjusts to your internal temperature of about 98.6 degrees F after you swallow it, and current evidence does not show that hot water improves digestion more than cold. Warm water may feel soothing and encourage a “rest and digest” response, but hydration itself — not temperature — is what supports digestive function.

Q: Why do people say hot water is good for you if the science isn’t strong?

A: The recommendation is rooted in TCM — a complete medical system with its own diagnostic framework, physiology, and thousands of years of clinical application. In TCM, digestion depends on the strength of the stomach and spleen, which are believed to function optimally with warmth. Warm water supports what practitioners describe as digestive “fire,” promotes circulation, and helps maintain smooth movement of qi and blood.

Within that whole-body model, cold or iced liquids can impair digestive efficiency by introducing internal cold that the body needs to counteract. Western gastroenterology evaluates the question differently, focusing on measurable physiologic changes and noting that water rapidly equilibrates to your internal temperature of about 98.6 degrees F after ingestion, with limited evidence that heat alone alters digestive outcomes.

As a result, many experts conclude that hydration and nervous system effects — such as encouraging a relaxed “rest and digest” state — likely explain most perceived benefits.

Q: Does hot water help with weight loss or skin health?

A: There’s no high-quality evidence that hot water triggers weight loss or improves skin. Experts explain that drinking enough water helps prevent overeating and supports healthy skin elasticity, but the temperature doesn’t make a meaningful difference.

Q: Can drinking hot water relieve cramps or constipation?

A: Warmth applied externally relaxes muscles, but drinking hot water doesn’t eliminate menstrual cramps. It may feel comforting and help you meet your hydration needs, which supports digestion and regular bowel movements, but the effect is not temperature-dependent.

Q: Should I drink hot, cold, or room-temperature water for the best health benefits?

A: Choose the temperature that keeps you drinking consistently. Hydration is what supports digestion, circulation, mood, and energy. If warm water helps you sip more throughout the day, use that. If you prefer cold or room temperature, that works just as well. The best water is the one you will drink often.

