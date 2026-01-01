★ TOP STORY

So why does your energy dip, your mood wobble, or your sleep refuse to settle - even when you’re doing everything ‘right’? New research suggests there may be more to this simple habit than anyone ever told you, and the missing piece matters more as you age.

Advertisement

A new year deserves a fresh start, and there’s no better way to kick it off than with savings on the essentials you trust most. For a limited time, enjoy 20% off our high-quality wellness favorites you rely on to support you all year long. Whether you’re restocking or refreshing your routine, now’s the perfect moment to begin strong. Start 2026 with purpose and shop the savings before the day ends.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Depression doesn’t just weigh on your mind - it changes how your body heals. New research reveals that addressing depression before surgery dramatically improves recovery, lowers complications, and even cuts medical costs.

Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Experience the power of pure ingredients with the help of our clean sports nutrition line - Pure Power. From electrolytes and protein bars to EAAs and creatine capsules, our unmatched formulas will help you hydrate, build, nourish, and replenish for the strongest version of you. Unlock your pure potential, and explore Pure Power today.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.