Guillermou
Jan 1

Dr. Mercola's research regarding vitamin D and sunlight is extraordinary. Sunlight, vitamin D with K2, and magnesium represent an excellent combination in the fight against cancer, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, and consequently, neurological diseases—veritable pandemics today.

The light of truth shows the path to the awakening of human consciousness, recovering lost harmony and the path of life in accordance with nature, sunlight, medicinal plants, and nutrient-rich foods and healthy lifestyles. The human mind, in confluence with natural energies, is capable of overcoming the plagues of disease and death, while leaders, in their pursuit of power and money, are proclaiming themselves false gods, destroying this planet, and degenerating the human race. This is a narrative review of the evidence supporting the anticancer actions of vitamin D. The first section reviews the findings of ecological cancer studies regarding solar radiation levels, which found a reduced risk of incidence and mortality for approximately 23 cancer types. An analysis of 25(OH)D cancer incidence rates suggests that achieving 80 ng/ml versus 10 ng/ml would reduce cancer incidence rates by 70 ± 10%.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/7/1448 (2022).-----

The potential of vitamin D for cancer prevention and adjunctive treatment has long been supported by several discovered mechanisms involving the regulation of cell growth and differentiation, apoptosis, intercellular contacts, angiogenesis, immune function, and interaction with the gut microbiome. Figure 2 graphically illustrates the main mechanisms of action of vitamin D.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/21/4512 (2022).---- Vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of bacterial and viral infections, associated complications, and death. Magnesium deficiency increases the risk and worsens complications and outcomes related to cytokine storms. Therefore, it is crucial to prevent (intracellular) magnesium deficiency and provide sufficient amounts of other micronutrients and cofactors, which allows for robust immune and metabolic functions.

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/11/6/1542 (2023).---- Phylloquinone (vitamin K1) and menaquinones (vitamin K2 family) are essential for the post-translational γ-carboxylation of a small number of proteins that have been implicated in various physiological and pathological processes, including cancer. Recently discovered functions of vitamin K in cancer cells include activation of the steroid and xenobiotic receptor (SXR) and regulation of oxidative stress, apoptosis, and autophagy.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471491422001824 (2022).---

Vitamin K2-7 has beneficial health effects in osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and peripheral neuropathy. Compared to vitamin K1 (phylloquinone), K2-7 is more easily absorbed and more bioavailable.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9237441/ (2022).---

Just steve
Jan 1Edited

Can't say currently if it is still going on but I've had family members where the Doctors prescribed D2 and had the understanding at the time this was their recommended standard. Figures, like so many of the "cheaper" synthetics touted as being the same thing yet when dug into deeper we find they take us in the opposite direction of the healing or prevention we are seeking. For some strange unknown reason the Fake is not like the Real Deal. Who would of thunk it!?! Then too, in the if we can't patent it, how do we out flank it, the Rockefeller Medicine Machine pumps out "cheap" synthetic versions. Sometimes as in this case of D3 vs. D2, theirs's takes us the other way. The other take over tactic is to buy out the sources of the Real Deal and one would expect all too eventually push us all back into their self serving one way lane.

So agree Good Ol' Sol sourced D3 is the best. The hazy days of Summer with the sunshine just reaches deep into the muscles, bones and joints suggesting we are solar powered. Sunshine feeding energy to the body systems to feed us our energy. A foundation to the phrase you have a sunny personality.

