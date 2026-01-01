★ The Vitamin D Mistake That Drains Your Levels Fast
The Vitamin D Mistake That Drains Your Levels Fast
So why does your energy dip, your mood wobble, or your sleep refuse to settle - even when you’re doing everything ‘right’? New research suggests there may be more to this simple habit than anyone ever told you, and the missing piece matters more as you age.
Depression Strongly Influences Surgical Recovery and Healing Outcomes
Depression doesn’t just weigh on your mind - it changes how your body heals. New research reveals that addressing depression before surgery dramatically improves recovery, lowers complications, and even cuts medical costs.
Weekly Health Quiz: Strengthening the MAHA Agenda, DMSO Benefits, and How Cysteine Repairs Your Gut
Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Dr. Mercola's research regarding vitamin D and sunlight is extraordinary. Sunlight, vitamin D with K2, and magnesium represent an excellent combination in the fight against cancer, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, and consequently, neurological diseases—veritable pandemics today.
The light of truth shows the path to the awakening of human consciousness, recovering lost harmony and the path of life in accordance with nature, sunlight, medicinal plants, and nutrient-rich foods and healthy lifestyles. The human mind, in confluence with natural energies, is capable of overcoming the plagues of disease and death, while leaders, in their pursuit of power and money, are proclaiming themselves false gods, destroying this planet, and degenerating the human race. This is a narrative review of the evidence supporting the anticancer actions of vitamin D. The first section reviews the findings of ecological cancer studies regarding solar radiation levels, which found a reduced risk of incidence and mortality for approximately 23 cancer types. An analysis of 25(OH)D cancer incidence rates suggests that achieving 80 ng/ml versus 10 ng/ml would reduce cancer incidence rates by 70 ± 10%.
The potential of vitamin D for cancer prevention and adjunctive treatment has long been supported by several discovered mechanisms involving the regulation of cell growth and differentiation, apoptosis, intercellular contacts, angiogenesis, immune function, and interaction with the gut microbiome. Figure 2 graphically illustrates the main mechanisms of action of vitamin D.
https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/11/6/1542 (2023).---- Phylloquinone (vitamin K1) and menaquinones (vitamin K2 family) are essential for the post-translational γ-carboxylation of a small number of proteins that have been implicated in various physiological and pathological processes, including cancer. Recently discovered functions of vitamin K in cancer cells include activation of the steroid and xenobiotic receptor (SXR) and regulation of oxidative stress, apoptosis, and autophagy.
Vitamin K2-7 has beneficial health effects in osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and peripheral neuropathy. Compared to vitamin K1 (phylloquinone), K2-7 is more easily absorbed and more bioavailable.
Can't say currently if it is still going on but I've had family members where the Doctors prescribed D2 and had the understanding at the time this was their recommended standard. Figures, like so many of the "cheaper" synthetics touted as being the same thing yet when dug into deeper we find they take us in the opposite direction of the healing or prevention we are seeking. For some strange unknown reason the Fake is not like the Real Deal. Who would of thunk it!?! Then too, in the if we can't patent it, how do we out flank it, the Rockefeller Medicine Machine pumps out "cheap" synthetic versions. Sometimes as in this case of D3 vs. D2, theirs's takes us the other way. The other take over tactic is to buy out the sources of the Real Deal and one would expect all too eventually push us all back into their self serving one way lane.
So agree Good Ol' Sol sourced D3 is the best. The hazy days of Summer with the sunshine just reaches deep into the muscles, bones and joints suggesting we are solar powered. Sunshine feeding energy to the body systems to feed us our energy. A foundation to the phrase you have a sunny personality.