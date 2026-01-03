★ The Calcium Story Everyone Gets Wrong
★ TOP STORY
The Calcium Story Everyone Gets Wrong
For years, one message has shaped what you do for bone support. If you have been relying on the usual advice, this may change how you protect your strength and clarity as you age.
How Proper Breathing Builds Better Strength and Lasting Power
Most people think strength comes from muscle, but it starts with something far more basic - your breath. Learning how to breathe the right way transforms every movement, unlocking greater stability, power, and control from the inside out.
More Warnings on Baby Formula - Heat-Resistant Bacteria Found Even After Safe Preparation
Despite following proper safety guidelines, studies show that harmful bacteria can still linger in baby formula - adding to the growing list of reasons why this highly processed product is not the ideal first food for your child.
May be it is just me but it might be a good idea for all doctors, researchers have the following tattooed on their hands. 'When one piece of this puzzle is missing, the system falters. The goal is harmony, not excess.' Seems to be the bullseye to shoot for nearly, if not all things we pursue. Just Sayn'
Factors Affecting Calcium Absorption
In addition to the two canonical calciotropic hormones, namely parathyroid hormone and vitamin D1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D, there are other endocrine and paracrine factors, such as prolactin, estrogen, and insulin-like growth factor, that are known to directly stimulate intestinal calcium absorption.
There are certain factors that can affect calcium absorption, reducing it. These include:
1) Age: Calcium absorption efficiency decreases with age, so calcium requirements increase in people over 70.
2) Oxalates (oxalic acid) and phytates (phytic acid): These compounds are found in vegetables such as spinach, and in cereals, legumes, and nuts. Both can form insoluble complexes with minerals like calcium, decreasing its absorption and bioavailability. 3) The calcium/phosphorus ratio: a ratio greater than 1.5 in the diet leads to increased renal calcium excretion. In milk, this ratio is between 1 and 1.5.
4) Insoluble fiber: despite its many benefits, it appears to affect the bioavailability of minerals such as calcium, reducing it.
5) Excess fat also negatively affects the absorption of this mineral.
6) Excessive caffeine and alcohol consumption can also decrease calcium absorption. However, the effects of caffeine on absorption are not noticeable at doses below 400 mg/day and are offset by adequate intake of milk or dairy products.
7) Stress: Stress can negatively affect HCl production in the stomach and normal digestive function, and therefore can negatively affect calcium absorption. 8) Caffeine, medications such as anticoagulants, cortisone, and thyroxine reduce calcium absorption in the body.
9) Lack of exercise and vitamin D deficiency lead to decreased calcium absorption.
Conversely, certain factors can help increase calcium absorption, such as:
1) Vitamin D: This vitamin, present in some foods and produced by the body when the skin is exposed to sunlight, increases the absorption of this mineral. It is often combined with vitamin K2. Exercise along with vitamin D intake helps with calcium absorption, thus strengthening bones.
2) Parathyroid hormone: This hormone increases the transport of calcium across the membrane of intestinal cells.
3) Acidic environment: The hydrochloric acid secreted in the stomach during digestion is necessary for calcium absorption in the duodenum. Calcium supplements can be taken with magnesium before bed or between meals due to the acidic environment in the stomach required for calcium absorption. Always consult a doctor before starting a new supplement regimen.
4) Lactose in Milk: promotes absorption in infants. The intestinal microbiota acts on lactose to form acid, which lowers the pH, making calcium more soluble.
5) Amino Acids: Supplemental calcium is often chelated or combined with protein molecules called amino acids to help the body absorb it during digestion. Lysine and arginine increase calcium absorption.
6) An acidic pH, such as that found in yogurt, causes calcium and phosphorus to move into the soluble phase, which can promote their absorption.
7) Prebiotics also affect the absorption of certain minerals, thus increasing calcium availability. These effects appear to be a result of the type of carbohydrate, the degree of fermentation by the gut microbiota, and the dosage ingested.
8) Casein (the main protein in milk) has the ability to promote intestinal calcium absorption. This is because, in the gastrointestinal tract, casein is digested, forming compounds that bind to calcium, thus increasing its absorption through the intestine.<sup>1</sup>
9) Lactose, in addition to providing energy for the body, facilitates intestinal calcium absorption.<sup>1</sup>
10) Vitamin C, for its part, can also increase the absorption of this mineral. Milk is an excellent source of calcium not only because of the amount it contains, but also because its nutrient composition promotes its absorption. Thus, of the calcium provided by milk, more than 85% is available for absorption.
Milk is an excellent source of calcium not only because of the amount it contains, but also because its nutrient composition promotes its absorption. Thus, of the calcium provided by milk, more than 85% is readily available for absorption.
