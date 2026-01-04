★ The Hidden Agenda Behind This Newborn Shot
The Hidden Agenda Behind This Newborn Shot
For over three decades, this standard practice has been carried out automatically across the country despite evidence suggesting it does far more harm than good. Families who raised concerns were labeled troublemakers. Scientists who investigated were silenced. But the tide is turning, and a landmark review happening right now could change everything. Here’s what they don’t want you to know.
When Is the Best Time to Eat Protein?
Protein is the foundation of every cell in your body. To get the most from this macronutrient, you need to pay attention not just to quantity and quality, but to timing.
Growing Wellness Indoors - What to Know About Hydroponic Gardening
The simple act of growing plants indoors offers emotional nourishment and a sense of connection for people navigating treatment or recovery, but here’s what to consider if you’re using a hydroponic garden.
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Excellent report. We need actions based on ethics and in defense of children's health, not on the interests of multinational pharmaceutical companies. Stop seriously harming the health of newborns! Babies need breast milk, not toxins that create lifelong chronic illnesses. Evidence demonstrates serious consequences of administering the hepatitis B vaccine. Studies show a wide range of serious side effects from both vaccines, including immune system disorders such as systemic lupus erythematosus, thrombocytopenia, Guillain-Barré syndrome, multiple sclerosis (MS), transverse myelitis, febrile seizures, Bell's palsy, shingles, and encephalitis.
In France, MS cases increased by 65% after a national campaign. A CDC dataset showed a 12-fold increased risk of autism when administered within the first 30 days of life. The autoimmune diseases caused by the vaccine are likely due to its antigen having significant overlap with human myelin.
The fact is, there is no data—none—to support the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy infants, children, adolescents, and young adults; none. The same is true for most childhood vaccines, and similarly, there is no data to support the hepatitis B vaccine in infants. RFK Jr. is absolutely right to push for policies and practices like this. If he, RFK Jr., is considering reversing this hepatitis B vaccine for infants, he should stop it IMMEDIATELY.
The COVID-19 shot should also be removed from the vaccination schedule. Most COVID-19 vaccines do not inject antigens like traditional vaccines. They inject the message to produce the antigen. This is not safe, as the cells that produce the antigens will be destroyed by cytotoxic T cells, leading to cardiovascular damage that can cause myocarditis, microhemorrhages, and abnormal clotting. Organ tissues will be exposed, leading to an increase in chronic disease in some children.
This is an example of the CDC's folly, which, I should add, lacks legal authority; they can only recommend. Most people and doctors act as if the CDC had the legislative and legal means and power to make laws. But they would be wrong. They have none. They never had to listen to the CDC during the pandemic because not only did they not have the law on their side or any legal power, but they were always wrong.
This isn't about giving the hepatitis B vaccine for mother-to-child transmission. It's about capturing a captive audience in the hospital before at-risk youth are relegated to oblivion in later stages of their lives. It was never, ever, justified from a medical standpoint: it was a bureaucratic convenience disguised as science.
https://palexander.substack.com/p/newborn-infants-in-usa-do-not-engage?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=579356&post_id=172487293&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email ---Dr. Paul Alexander
(Sep 02, 2025)´
https://drkevinstillwagon.substack.com/p/a-message-to-acip?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674651&post_id=173848346&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email - DR. KEVIN STILLWAGON (SEP 17, 2025)
Fear, confusion, do not push back or question all coming from a strata of those of high rank and extreme privilege. Part of what keeps these campaigns successful are bumper sticker answers given at saturation levels; While, to combat them takes context. Just one look at this article and the even longer one at Midwestern Doctors site show just how much context is involved to expose the darkness.
Just as during the Planned Demic Campaign a National scoreboard, State Wide scoreboards updated daily like a sports event keeping score on cases, when those numbers were so off beyond belief due to a faulty test method. Nearly none of those people were remotely sick or in danger. Any pushback context was buried in fast, flashing, saturating PR colored lights and drumbeats.
With the Hep B vaxxx's many at the time even though we were seeing the last of Legacy Media questioning such things it was thought if we can prevent something why wouldn't we? Didn't we get our shots and as far as we knew it was all just a right of passage. Problem was, that was a far as we knew. Then when Doctors began to point out, there seems to be an uptick in injured children after having the vaxxx's, - Maybe We Should Look Into this. The start of we don't know, but we don't need to look into this any deeper. Instead we got we can't make enough profits off of Vaxxx's due to the suing for damages and we know it stops such and so, and some damage can not be avoided. So we got No Liability Clause, the Vaxxx Court to compensate what was promoted for those "few" who got damaged and couldn't be avoided. Plus the taxpayers would cover the bill if it was determined such was so. Seemed reasonable for many at the time. And so mostly forgotten by those who didn't have children or themselves injured. Instead we got vaxxx's are Safe and Effective as Dogma and can not be questioned. So there are no damages, plus, scores of new products turning our most vulnerable into human pincushions.
So successful to this day people will regurgitate like a parrot with - 'there are no studies proving damages,' apparently not grasping the statement is a bold face way to hide - There Are NO G - - D - - - - Studies. NO studies in the short term or for possible long term damages. You can't find what you refuse to look for! The recently exposed Ford study, suppressed of course, shows there are concerns and reasons to have this issue addressed properly. The dam has cracked. YET, beware, the campaign is already in high gear and much of it is focused on personality's, individuals. Push the focus on a few people and their faults, failures and use that to bury the issues. The Machine is throwing out everything it can even if and when they contradict themselves, because they have no choice. Our decades of pulling on this thread is exposing the whole system is rigged, and how they do it. The genie is out of the bottle.