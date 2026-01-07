★ Easiest and Best Way to Stop Age-Related Muscle Decline
Easiest and Best Way to Stop Age-Related Muscle Decline
With age, your muscle mass and strength decline as your mitochondria become depleted, damaged, and dysfunctional. The traditional therapy is resistance training with heavy weights. Now, there’s a much easier and safer way to stop it, and you can grow more blood vessels at the same time.
Why Cleaning Your Water Bottle Is Necessary for Your Health
Your daily water bottle might be hiding millions of microbes - learn how a few simple habits keep your hydration clean, safe, and actually healthy.
This study analyzes the dose-response relationship between KAATSU resistance training and the underlying physiological mechanisms of muscle function and performance. KAATSU resistance training can enhance muscle strength, improve muscle endurance, and promote neuromuscular adaptation. Compression interventions with high occlusion pressure within the effective compression range are more conducive to improving muscle strength performance, while compression interventions with medium occlusion pressure are more conducive to improving muscle endurance performance. Continuous compression is superior to intermittent compression in promoting neuromuscular adaptation. KAATSU resistance training promotes muscle strength by inducing increased metabolic stress, promoting the secretion of hormones related to muscle growth, promoting neuromuscular adaptation, and regulating the expression of microRNAs and molecules related to skeletal muscle formation. Muscle endurance can be promoted through a number of physiological mechanisms, such as the upregulation of endothelial nitric oxide synthase expression, hypoxia-inducible factor 1, and vascular endothelial growth factor at the gene or protein level; the promotion of capillary angiogenesis in skeletal muscle; the activation of p38MAPK phosphorylation, the AMPK signaling pathway, and its downstream coactivator 1α of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor; and the promotion of mitochondrial production and activity of aerobic metabolic enzymes. Increased recruitment of type II muscle fibers, which results in a higher threshold, can promote neuromuscular adaptation. https://www.cjter.com/EN/abstract/abstract18645.shtml ----
In this systematic review and meta-analysis, KAATSU BFR training, compared to exercise under normal blood flow conditions, could positively influence both aerobic capacity and athletic performance. Differences in younger and older subjects were discussed. KAATSU proved to be a promising and beneficial training method for improving aerobic capacity (measured by VO2) and performance.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11332-022-00944-x
This study aimed to compare the long-term effect of passive recovery (PR) and active recovery (AR) during low-intensity resistance training with BFR on hormone levels and performance in young men. The findings indicated that by increasing muscle activation and metabolic load, rehabilitation during resistance training with biofeedback (BFR) could lead to more significant improvements in serum growth hormone (GH), muscle strength, and endurance.
https://bmcsportsscimedrehabil.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13102-022-00442-0
Peripheral arterial disease (PAD) is a condition with a growing incidence worldwide, affecting more than 20% of Europeans and North Americans in the >55 age group, and up to 60% of the population in the >70 age group. Among the many treatment options, endovascular treatment remains the most common method; however, the most non-invasive, yet still effective, approach is rehabilitation through physical training. Recently, innovative solutions have been introduced for this form of treatment by combining anaerobic interval training with KAATSU (kinetic artery lymphatic drainage) and cooling. KAATSU successfully stimulates the acute angiogenic response and influences certain endothelial functions.
https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article/43/Supplement_1/ehab849.120/6521169?login=false
Yale/NewHaven Hospital paper about NO EXERTION (tissue or muscles) or EMOTIONAL trauma which can cause AORTIC ANEURYSMS in Fluoroquinolone DAMAGED VICTIMS. -- +Collagen/cartilege depletion from Fluoroquinolones...... Thieme E-Journals - AORTA / Abstract
Fluoroquinolones and Aortic Diseases: Is There a Connection
https://www.thieme-connect.de/products/ejournals/abstract/10.1055/s-0039-1693468
Abstract - Full Text -References
Abstract - Fluoroquinolones (FQs) are one of the most commonly prescribed classes of antibiotics. Their high tissue distribution and broad-spectrum antibacterial coverage make their use very attractive in numerous infectious diseases. Although generally well tolerated, FQs have been associated with different adverse effects including dysglycemia and arrhythmias. FQs have been also associated with a series of adverse effects related to collagen degradation, such as Achilles tendon rupture and retinal detachment. Recently, an association between consumption of FQs and increased risk of aortic aneurysm and dissection has been proposed. This article reviews the pathogenesis of thoracic aortic diseases, the molecular mechanism of FQ-associated collagen toxicity, and the possible contribution of FQs to aortic diseases. FULL PAPER at link above. NOTE: FACEBOOK MEMBERS Joining Fluoroquinolone Support Groups = over 250,000 looking for help!