Just steve
3d

Breaking through decades of misdirection focused on numbers on the scale, yoyo diets bumping numbers down to bounce back up. Through it all, Chronic Dis-Ease of many faces through the decades dragging more of the population into higher and higher numbers into a Walking Dead and now, in the extremes. Finally some direction to address the most basic, fundamental sources, means for actual full health.

Explains why "skinny" people can suffer some of the same Dis-Ease's as those who are obese.

Heal the Gut, feed the Mitochondria energy system and it all in turn feeds all our Dis-Ease Immune system what it needs to prevent Disease. Feed us the get up and go, clear minds, recognize healthy happy things to cultivate Happy Healthy Emotions. The solid ground we need to stand on to fully engage in life.

Health is more than lose weight, get your weight down and as the information of the article exposes Body Mass, this new Fat Matric BMI are thumbnail sign posts to look deeper into our habits, practices to fine tune our own proper Sweet Spot!

Guillermou
4d

Indoctrination with junk food from childhood is a huge market for Big Pharma, and parents and schools are being coached to make children obese. There's one thing most experts agree on: the increased consumption of highly processed foods is a major contributor to the childhood obesity epidemic. The government and the media made a huge fuss about COVID-19, as they worked together to destroy society to keep people "safe" from a "virus." Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people die every year from eating processed foods, and no one in a position of power says a word. With 1 in 5 children now obese, Pharma is targeting a $50 billion market for weight-loss drugs.

Twenty-two percent of U.S. children between the ages of 2 to 5 and 12 to 19 are obese, compared to 18 percent a decade ago, according to a new analysis of national health survey data. Pharma Targets $50 Billion Market for Weight-Loss Drugs

Obesity shortens life expectancy. It is linked to hypertension, high triglyceride levels, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, low quality of life, depression, and difficulty with physical functioning. Obesity-related cancers, including colorectal, uterine, gallbladder, kidney, pancreatic cancer, and multiple myeloma, are increasingly being diagnosed in younger people.

But here's a lesser-known fact: High-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is the backbone of the processed food industry, and the HFCS industry has generated massive profits for Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, two of the world's richest men.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, with more than 100,000 registered dietitians, nutrition professionals, and students, is one of the most influential health professional associations in the U.S.

The Academy has been reported to have ties to pharmaceutical, pesticide, beverage, and ultra-processed food corporations, including accepting contributions from and even investing in these companies.

Evidence from the Academy’s own internal documents suggests that the group offers favors to its corporate sponsors at the expense of public health.

The Academy and its website, eatright.org, promote themselves as “your source for science-based food and nutrition information.” The group is seen as an authority on food policy and influences the development of U.S. dietary guidelines.

