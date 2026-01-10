Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Further insight as to how our Gut and the symbiotic relationship we have with either a healthy community of microbes, or an unhealthy damaged community of microbes impact us. Deeper understanding how important Our Bodies Garden - the Gut is to our well being, our potential to find our full potential.

While not expressed in the article also has implications as to the Health of Our Garden, Planet Earths "gut." Research by Dr. Zack Bush noted as all the chem's, ag chem's, anti-biotics' and the many medical products overspill into the waterways as they traveled down the rivers to the cities and the Gulf: The rates of Dis-ease's rises all the way down in each population center. Such it is reasonable to expect to affect all forms of life and reduce the populations, the varieties of Microbes that either we need as humans, or the many living things we need as humans.

Being as antibiotics are a major offender and are given to livestock * supports our efforts for Biodynamic Regenerative, Sustainable Agriculture and Society. Then there is more than our combined other medical products overspill but also the many pollutions the public has had concerns with for more than half a century. * (And crops, as Glyphosate can be classified as an antibiotic, and if the memory is working, plants are being Genetically Modified to have antibiotic genes in them.)

While this research shows how extreme outcomes are in current populations, those with little use of meds are still affected to some degree from "background noise" of whatever offender the whole population would be exposed too. This makes it hard to have a clean population with what might have been a clean gut microbe population to compare too. It would seem most likely about the only way to figure out what "normal levels, varieties microbes" may be, would need enough "Ice Men - Otzi's" found with guts intact to see what once was.

This study revealed a statistically significant correlation between the use of long-course antibiotics and the risk of colon cancer (odds ratio = 1.89). Subgroup analysis identified specific agents within the long-course antibiotics, such as fluoroquinolones and clindamycin, with an elevated risk profile. Common comorbidities included hypertension (226 cases, 46%), diabetes mellitus (108 cases, 22%), and hyperlipidemia (88 cases, 18%). The most frequently prescribed antibiotics were fluoroquinolones (158 cases, 32%), followed by cephalosporins (108 cases, 22%) and macrolides (88 cases, 18%).

https://ascopubs.org/doi/abs/10.1200/JCO.2024.42.16_suppl.e15643 .---- In this report, PubMed, the Cochrane Library, and EMBASE were searched for studies reporting on antibiotic use and subsequent cancer risk. We included observational studies of adult subjects with prior antibiotic exposure and available information on incident cancer diagnoses. The association of cancer risk with antibiotic intake was assessed among 7,947,270 participants (n = 25 studies). Overall, antibiotic use was an independent risk factor for cancer development (OR 1.18). The risk was especially higher for lung cancer (OR 1.29,), lymphomas (OR 1.31), pancreatic cancer (OR 1.28), renal cell carcinoma (OR 1.28), and multiple myeloma (OR 1.36). There is moderate evidence that excessive or prolonged lifetime antibiotic use is associated with a slightly increased risk of various types of cancer.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/11/8/1174

