What Restless Legs May Be Saying About Your Brain
A surprising discovery suggests a common nighttime urge may reflect more than restlessness - it may be one of the earliest clues your nervous system is struggling long before classic symptoms emerge.
Early Menopause and Weak Heart Function May Accelerate Brain Changes
Recent research shows that early menopause and heart health may quietly shape how the brain ages - and the clues often show up before symptoms do.
Concussion Raises Risk of Future Car Crash
A single concussion reshapes your driving risk for years - discover why the danger lasts and how to protect yourself before getting back on the road.
Interesting article exploring the possibility of more needs to be looked at when it comes to women's health, especially concerning what may surround menopause. A long time complaint has been with our medical system is so many studies do not address women's unique needs.
Mainly focus on what has been discovered for men. This article suggests for some women, maybe most women, the standard you are having hot flashes, your estrogen is low here is a script for estrogen is falling short.
The article also is looking at several body systems. All of them high on the lists of importance for women. The Reproductive, the Heart, The Brain and how they may all interact together in a mini whole system of its own within the complete system of a women's body. How especially in light of better understanding how if our power plant production system isn't properly fed and maintained affects every and all systems, men or women and how those systems interact. Along with feeding our Mitochondrial Power Plants, these studies suggests your estrogen is low, here is a pill is a One Size that May Not Fit All. May work fine for some, may well stop the curse of hot flashes, but, for overall long term health for the Reproductive System, Heart and Brains for some women may need a more nuanced approach. Monitoring to maintain any estrogen used by some women to be kept in balance with the Progesterone. If needed probably adjusted until the Size to Fit Her can be found.
The human body it seems has very few either or the current dominant Medical System promotes. Digging deeper into what enhances the quality of life for the women in our lives is a welcomed trend.
" From the article; "Menopause is manageable and can be treated with medications — The sad reality is that most women don't receive adequate support during menopause, not because they don't need it, but because they aren't offered enough options.
According to Dr. Mary Claire Haver, a board-certified ob-gyn and certified menopause specialist from Tulane University:17
> > >"The painful reality for many patients is that clinicians repeatedly fail to recognize their symptoms of menopause that extend beyond the classic vasomotor symptom of hot flashes ...< < <
Women frequently find themselves referred to numerous specialists to address the multitude of symptoms associated with menopause, with each symptom being tackled individually; clinicians unable to connect the dots, akin to playing a game of whack-a-mole with symptoms. How is this reality not the ultimate in over-medicalization?
... And in the series, alternative pharmaceuticals, such as anticholinergics, SSRIs, statin therapy, pain medications, osteoporosis drugs, neurokinin receptor agonists are painted as all benefit and little risk. Patients then are left with a cabinet full of prescription medications, costly medical bills and negligible relief."
Regarding restless leg syndrome and/or cramps/charlie horses at night, I get them VERY rarely and when I do, it's because I ate too late. Fastest way to resolve issue (in less than 5 min for me) is to take a tsp of baking soda in a half glass of water and drink it down, walk around for a minute or two and BAM...gone!
My understanding is that baking soda neutralizes mineral imbalances (it's also part of refeeding process after dry fasts).
Regarding minerals ferritin, copper, etc. - there are a set of very compelling posts in the Ray Peat forum under HG7 where several people have biohacked their health with a set of 8 key supplements that counter-balance each other as they remove decades of STORED toxic iron, copper, lead, retinol, and other toxins from the body.
The result is that their bodies actually reverse age. It takes upwards of 2 years to complete the full detox. It appears that aging and physical breakdown occurs as a slow build-up of toxins enter our bodies and get stored to keep us living only on average 100 years at best or most often, 70s and 80s.