★ The Belief System No One Is Allowed to Question
The Belief System No One Is Allowed to Question
For years you followed the rules, trusted the white coats, and believed the story everyone insisted was unshakably true. But beneath the certainty was a doctrine guarded like scripture - a belief system so woven into modern life that most never realized they’d been initiated.
Resistance Training May Help Preserve Aging Nerves
A recent study suggests that simple resistance training helps counteract age-related nerve decline, improving stability and reducing the risk of falls in older adults.
L-Theanine Helps Calm Your Mind and Improve Focus Naturally
Feeling wired but exhausted? L-theanine, the calming amino acid in tea, helps quiet your mind, steady your focus, and restore balance - all without the crash or fog that comes from caffeine or sedatives.
Yes, defeat the RELIGION of vaccines with independent research! Go RFK Jr., go MAHA, fight with the weapons of truth, fight for the health of children and people, fight to defeat chronic diseases, fight against pharmaceutical corruption and its powerful lobbies. Fight against market monopolization and the technological advances that gave rise to an incredibly profitable medical industry, which generated the funding to promote a new faith in vaccines across the country, where educating and bribing doctors were the cornerstone of the industry.
Dr. Suzanne Humphries says, "Vaccines did not save humanity and they never will." Like most doctors, I carried a blind belief for many years that vaccines were necessary, safe, and effective. Vaccines are dangerous and should never be injected into anyone for any reason. They are not the answer to infectious diseases. There are many more sustainable and benevolent solutions instead of vaccines.
1) Why vaccines are often contaminated with unknown viral strains and why the vaccine industry has covered up known vaccine contamination (and knowingly sold contaminated vaccines for use in the public).
2) Why the entire vaccine industry should be questioned and why a new effort is needed to scientifically evaluate whether vaccines are truly safe or effective.
3) Why parents should be concerned about vaccines after noticing kidney failure in patients who recently received vaccines.
4) Why the fairy tale that "vaccines eradicated polio" is a false mythology: here's what really happened.
5) Why Why the smallpox vaccine has never been proven effective.
6) Why vaccine industry research is extremely flimsy and ignores rigorous standards of scientific evidence. (Using inadequate placebos designed to minimize the occurrence of side effects, for example.)
7) Why the vaccine industry doesn't test vaccines on unvaccinated children (they are terrified of the results).
8) Why the children caught in measles outbreaks are often the same children who were vaccinated against measles!
9) Why vaccines can actually suppress the immune system and cause greater vulnerability to future infections.
10) Why many childhood infections like chickenpox are perfectly natural, normal, and even HEALTHY.
11) Why the vaccine industry's extravagant and unscientific behavior is eroding the credibility of all "science."
12) Why many of the people who are dedicated to promoting the vaccine industry... Vaccines have financial ties to vaccine companies.
https://detenganlavacuna.wordpress.com/2011/03/02/dra-humphries/
https://es.sott.net/article/34336-Dra-Suzanne-Humphries-Las-vacunas-son-peligrosas-y-nunca-deberian-ser-inyectadas-en-nadie-por-ninguna-razon
https://www.brighteon.com/9666215a-f314-45fd-bad4-3c28b4568b35
A big THANK You,(!!!,) for the Midwestern Doctor for pulling all this together to prove what the Powers that Be have kept buried for decades - There Are No God D - - - proper studies proving safety. No studies long monitor are the Risk vs. Rewards in the short, mid or long term justify the use of these pursuits.
Just one addition, you're dreaming as this or similar corruption behaviors are not an infection in nearly all areas of our Institutions.