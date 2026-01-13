Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Just steve
5h

The Mind Body Connection long recognized by many ancient cultures. Today we are hit from all sides with alarming visual stimulations, Fear Porn headlines, Clickbait Headlines, constant noise in urban and rural areas. Yes, it has gotten so it is hard to find even deep woods spots without constant noise from chainsaws, equipment, recreation vehicles. Constant non stop stimulus also driven by the Trappings of the Consumer Society, disruption of our Gut Health from environmental offenders in our air, water, foods, plastics make the positives of a healthy Gut harder to achieve, and affect our mind body connection. A connection also affecting our emotions and all these processes coming from the mind/emotions express themselves within our bodies.

Genuine positives generate the processes of our full potential health. Our best mind/body/and spirits.

As our support for those engaged in better and healthier food production so we support our Gut/Body/Mind Connections and we become better able to toss out phony Fear Porn Narratives and become more able to focus on those things we can actually do, rather then stew in the negative toxins produced by attention grabbing Fear Porn, Scream Memes, and all.

Each positive action plugs holes put into our health buckets by a 1% Power and Control Machine.

Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
8h

According to another study conducted by researchers at Wayne State University (USA) and published in the journal Psychological Science Online First, people who smile more often live four to five years longer than those who don't.

"Studies show that when we smile and laugh, we release dopamine, endorphins, and adrenaline, also known as 'happiness hormones.' At the same time, we reduce 'stress' hormones like cortisol. In fact, there are laughter therapy workshops that help release tension. It's also well known that Chinese Taoists believed in the power of smiling to heal the soul and promote longevity.

A smile is not just a facial expression; it's a reflection of oral health and can have a profound effect on a person's overall well-being," emphasizes Dr. Eugenia Cervantes of the Eugenia Cervantes Clinic in Madrid.

"A smile is not just a facial expression; it's a reflection of oral health and can have a profound effect on a person's overall well-being," emphasizes Dr. Eugenia Cervantes of the Eugenia Cervantes Clinic in Madrid. https://eprints.gla.ac.uk/305644/ (2023)

Smiling can reduce stress even if you don't feel like smiling or even if you're faking it with a smile that isn't genuine.

When you're stressed, try intentionally putting a smile on your face. It can help improve your mood and your ability to manage the stress you're experiencing. Smiling can also help you feel happy. The next time you're feeling down, try smiling. Chances are your mood will improve. "Even forcing a fake smile can legitimately reduce stress and lower your heart rate," adds Dr. Sivan Finkel, a cosmetic dentist at The Dental Parlour in New York. A study conducted by a group at Cardiff University in Wales

https://www.verywellmind.com/top-reasons-to-smile-every-day-2223755 (2023).--

https://www.nbcnews.com/better/health/smiling-can-trick-your-brain-happiness-boost-your-health-ncna822591 (2023).---

