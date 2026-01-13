★ Reduce Stress by Addressing Your Energy System First
★ TOP STORY
Reduce Stress by Addressing Your Energy System First
Researchers have identified a silent biological trigger that flips when stress hits - and your mitochondria decide whether your body copes, collapses, or begins aging faster than it should.
Advertisement
Unlock the Secrets to Longevity with NAC with Milk Thistle
Essential for producing your body’s most important antioxidant - glutathione, N-Acetyl-Cysteine (NAC) protects your cells and tissues for a long healthy life. Promote your body’s normal detoxification process and healthy inflammatory response, while also helping it produce antioxidants for ultimate respiratory and immune health with our popular formula.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Gluten Sensitivity Often Has Little to Do with Gluten Itself
Think gluten is wrecking your gut? New research shows the real culprit behind bloating and fatigue isn’t always gluten itself - it’s other compounds and how your gut and brain process what you eat. Restoring cellular energy often brings lasting relief.
Greener Cities Linked to Better Mental Health Outcomes
New research reveals that your mental health depends as much on your environment as on your habits. Living near trees, parks, and natural spaces doesn’t just lift your mood - it measurably lowers your risk of mental illness and strengthens emotional resilience.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
Support Youthful Skin and Strong Joints with Our Free Form Collagen Support
Collagen isn’t just about appearance - it’s about feeling strong, mobile, and comfortable in your own body. Our formula delivers key amino acids your body uses to build collagen naturally, supporting flexibility, resilience, and radiance from the inside out. Clean and physician-formulated, it’s a simple way to invest in daily wellness. Try our Free Form Collagen Support today and move with confidence.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
The Mind Body Connection long recognized by many ancient cultures. Today we are hit from all sides with alarming visual stimulations, Fear Porn headlines, Clickbait Headlines, constant noise in urban and rural areas. Yes, it has gotten so it is hard to find even deep woods spots without constant noise from chainsaws, equipment, recreation vehicles. Constant non stop stimulus also driven by the Trappings of the Consumer Society, disruption of our Gut Health from environmental offenders in our air, water, foods, plastics make the positives of a healthy Gut harder to achieve, and affect our mind body connection. A connection also affecting our emotions and all these processes coming from the mind/emotions express themselves within our bodies.
Genuine positives generate the processes of our full potential health. Our best mind/body/and spirits.
As our support for those engaged in better and healthier food production so we support our Gut/Body/Mind Connections and we become better able to toss out phony Fear Porn Narratives and become more able to focus on those things we can actually do, rather then stew in the negative toxins produced by attention grabbing Fear Porn, Scream Memes, and all.
Each positive action plugs holes put into our health buckets by a 1% Power and Control Machine.
According to another study conducted by researchers at Wayne State University (USA) and published in the journal Psychological Science Online First, people who smile more often live four to five years longer than those who don't.
"Studies show that when we smile and laugh, we release dopamine, endorphins, and adrenaline, also known as 'happiness hormones.' At the same time, we reduce 'stress' hormones like cortisol. In fact, there are laughter therapy workshops that help release tension. It's also well known that Chinese Taoists believed in the power of smiling to heal the soul and promote longevity.
A smile is not just a facial expression; it's a reflection of oral health and can have a profound effect on a person's overall well-being," emphasizes Dr. Eugenia Cervantes of the Eugenia Cervantes Clinic in Madrid.
"A smile is not just a facial expression; it's a reflection of oral health and can have a profound effect on a person's overall well-being," emphasizes Dr. Eugenia Cervantes of the Eugenia Cervantes Clinic in Madrid. https://eprints.gla.ac.uk/305644/ (2023)
Smiling can reduce stress even if you don't feel like smiling or even if you're faking it with a smile that isn't genuine.
When you're stressed, try intentionally putting a smile on your face. It can help improve your mood and your ability to manage the stress you're experiencing. Smiling can also help you feel happy. The next time you're feeling down, try smiling. Chances are your mood will improve. "Even forcing a fake smile can legitimately reduce stress and lower your heart rate," adds Dr. Sivan Finkel, a cosmetic dentist at The Dental Parlour in New York. A study conducted by a group at Cardiff University in Wales
https://www.verywellmind.com/top-reasons-to-smile-every-day-2223755 (2023).--
https://www.nbcnews.com/better/health/smiling-can-trick-your-brain-happiness-boost-your-health-ncna822591 (2023).---