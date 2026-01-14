Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
4h

This review analyzes the capacity of physical exercise to restore glycemic balance, which is compromised in patients with type 2 diabetes. We can also ask whether physical exercise might contribute to the remission of type 2 diabetes. Exercise reduces visceral adipose tissue and ectopic lipids, which helps reduce insulin resistance. Furthermore, by improving insulin sensitivity, it promotes glucose uptake in peripheral tissues and participates in glucose homeostasis, as measured by HbA1c control. The reduction of hyperglycemia could restore beta-cell function and mass. Cytokines secreted in response to physical exercise could mediate the positive role of physical exertion.

https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/17/8182 (2025)

Reply
Share
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
4h

The remarkable plasticity of mitochondria allows them to adjust their volume, structure, and capacity under conditions such as exercise, which is beneficial for or improves metabolic health in people with various diseases and/or advanced age. Mitochondria exist within muscle as a functional network maintained through dynamic processes of biogenesis and fusion and balanced by opposing processes of fission and mitophagy. A greater understanding of the mechanisms of mitochondrial turnover in muscle could offer potential therapeutic targets for advancing health and longevity in our aging populations. Physical exercise is considered a non-pharmacological strategy for protecting mitochondrial health. Exercise regulates mitochondrial quality control, allowing for the repair or elimination of damaged mitochondria and the synthesis of new ones, thereby restoring metabolic health. Mitochondria are involved in disuse-induced muscle atrophy, the aging phenotype, lysosomal and mitochondrial DNA diseases, and how exercise alone or as adjunctive therapy can improve pathophysiology by repairing and restoring mitochondria. Physical training leads to functional adaptations that improve brain health, and current literature strongly suggests that mitochondrial remodeling plays a vital role in these positive adaptations. In populations with chronic diseases where mitochondrial dysfunction is involved, an individualized exercise prescription should be crucial for the “metabolic rehabilitation” of many patients.

Drawing on the lessons learned from elite athletes (the perfect human machines), it is possible to translate and apply multiple concepts to improve the health of populations with chronic diseases. Exercise induces proteome remodeling that depends on mitochondrial dynamics and delays an age-related decline in mitochondrial connectivity and physical fitness. AMPK, a metabolic regulator that detects low energy availability and controls mitochondrial dynamics, is necessary for exercise to maintain fitness with age and may recapitulate this benefit of exercise. The mitochondrial dynamics cycle is identified as an essential mediator of exercise responsiveness and an entry point for interventions to maintain muscle function during aging.

https://physoc.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1113/JP278853 (2021).----

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2021.660068/full (2021).----

https://europepmc.org/article/med/33720909 (2021).-----

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9829476/ (2023).----

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/4/782 (2023) (2023).---

https://www.pnas.org/doi/abs/10.1073/pnas.2204750120.----

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture