Advertisement

This bioavailable, natural source of vitamin K2 - MenaQ7® - supports youthful, flexible arteries without bioengineered ingredients. Combined with vitamin D3, the vitamin D your body makes from sunlight, it delivers high-absorption vascular, respiratory, bone, and immune support in a one-capsule serving. Take Control of Your Health® today with this powerful standalone vitamin or smart combination of essential nutrients.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Your mouth and brain are more connected than you think. New research shows that untreated gum disease and cavities don’t just threaten your teeth - they quietly damage your blood vessels, nearly doubling your risk of stroke and long-term brain decline.

A groundbreaking study uncovers how disrupted circadian rhythms in sleep apnea quietly sabotage your heart while you sleep.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Working together, L-Theanine and GABA help support your brain’s natural stress response to promote emotional balance and mood, as well as focus and alertness. Don’t let stress get the best of you - reach for our L-Theanine plus GABA, and experience the feelings of calmness and relaxation your body deserves. Order today while supplies last.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.