★ TOP STORY

It attacks your heart, kidneys, and metabolism at the same time, feeding on itself until your organs give out. The American Heart Association says almost nobody knows they have it until it’s too late. But one overlooked cellular fix stops the destruction cold and reverses damage doctors said was permanent. Here’s what they don’t want you to know.

Advertisement

An excellent source of omega-3s, Krill Oil is the top choice when it comes to fish oils. Not only are the omega-3s in krill oil more bioavailable than regular fish oils, but also the krill in our formula comes from clear Antarctic waters and are MSC-certified. Uniquely sealed for leakage protection, our Krill Oil supports blood flow and a healthy heart as well as immune health. Experience it for yourself today.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

These harmful ‘forever chemicals’ are everywhere, including every glass of water you drink. Learn more and discover steps to protect yourself.

Experts have confirmed the first death from a tick-borne red meat allergy, underscoring how quickly this once-obscure condition is spreading. Here’s why you need to stay alert.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Are you investing in products and procedures overflowing with harsh chemicals to achieve youthful-looking hair, skin, and nails? Now, you can replenish diminishing levels of the nutrients your body needs with scientifically researched, high-quality ingredients to support your natural beauty. Add our award-winning Hair, Skin and Nails to your regimen today.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.