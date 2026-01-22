Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dorlis Lee Grote
12h

The reason I do not take over the counter pills, any prescribed drugs. After listening to the side effects on commercials is enough to keep you from using them, especially when almost all list cancer, especially Lymphoma which I had in 2000 I was told I would die in 3 months. Instead I went organic, cut all suger and went into remission end of 2001. No purple, pink or white pills for me!

Guillermou
9h

The connection between acid reflux, stress, and anxiety is complex due to its diverse causes and psychosomatic link. The two can give rise to each other. Stress, and other psychological traits of anxiety, can exacerbate acid reflux symptoms, and conversely, acid reflux symptoms can increase anxiety.

Psychological disorders can affect the perception of esophageal pain, causing patients to feel hypersensitive to their internal organs. This is because the neurotransmitter serotonin, which is effective in mood regulation, is also crucial in pain perception, and a significant part of serotonin synthesis is carried out by gut bacteria.

Stress disrupts the tight junctions of the esophageal epithelium, weakening the barrier function of the esophageal mucosa. Mental health issues such as anxiety can affect the motor function of the esophagus. This can result in decreased lower esophageal sphincter pressure and esophageal motility disorders. It has been reported that acid exposure in patients with GERD causes faster and greater brain activity compared to healthy individuals.

Mental disorders increase the perception of mucosal stimuli in the esophagus via the gut-brain axis. Furthermore, the inflammatory triggering effect of chronic stress can increase the occurrence of reflux symptoms.

The composition of the gut microbiome in patients with GERD is significantly different, which may be related to the interaction of the gut-brain axis. Probiotics have beneficial effects on some GERD symptoms (regurgitation, indigestion, heartburn and nausea, abdominal pain, and flatulence).

A meta-analysis included 1,485,268 participants from 9 studies. Studies that used psychosocial disorders as an outcome showed that patients with GERD had a higher incidence of psychosocial disorders compared to patients without GERD (OR, 2.57). Studies using GERD as an outcome showed an association between psychosocial disorders and an increased risk of GERD (OR, 2.23)

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666149723000208 (2023).----

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8978133/ (2022).----

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0016508523009320 (2023).---

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2021.741049/full (2022).---

