★ Is This Purple Pill Silently Destroying Your Kidneys?
★ TOP STORY
Is This Purple Pill Silently Destroying Your Kidneys?
Doctors believed these drugs only harmed kidneys through sudden injury, but researchers removed every patient who ever had acute damage and still found devastating long-term decline. Your body loses the ability to absorb nutrients, defend against infections, and repair cellular damage while you feel completely normal.
Advertisement
Trending Glutathione That Offers 3x Greater Absorption
Offering three times greater intestinal absorption compared to regular, nonliposomal options, our Liposomal Glutathione supercharges your energy levels and reduces oxidative stress to promote healthy cellular aging. Look and feel younger with this ‘master antioxidant,’ needed by all your cells.
📈 TRENDING NEWS
Beyond Bioavailability - What Research Shows About Flavanols’ Effectiveness
Most people think flavanols only come from chocolate, but there’s so much more to know about these plant compounds. Discover how flavanols support your overall health.
Weekly Health Quiz: The Role of Butyrate, Importance of Inulin, and How to Improve Indoor Airflow
Take this week’s quiz to see how well you remember what you read on Mercola.com last week.
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Advertisement
The One-of-a-Kind Formula for Joints and Connective Tissues
Joint discomfort can make everyday tasks harder to complete and much less enjoyable. Research-backed and formulated with four beneficial ingredients for comfortable movement, our Joint Formula offers vital nutrients to cushion your joints and support your body’s connective tissues for everyday wellness.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.
These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
The reason I do not take over the counter pills, any prescribed drugs. After listening to the side effects on commercials is enough to keep you from using them, especially when almost all list cancer, especially Lymphoma which I had in 2000 I was told I would die in 3 months. Instead I went organic, cut all suger and went into remission end of 2001. No purple, pink or white pills for me!
The connection between acid reflux, stress, and anxiety is complex due to its diverse causes and psychosomatic link. The two can give rise to each other. Stress, and other psychological traits of anxiety, can exacerbate acid reflux symptoms, and conversely, acid reflux symptoms can increase anxiety.
Psychological disorders can affect the perception of esophageal pain, causing patients to feel hypersensitive to their internal organs. This is because the neurotransmitter serotonin, which is effective in mood regulation, is also crucial in pain perception, and a significant part of serotonin synthesis is carried out by gut bacteria.
Stress disrupts the tight junctions of the esophageal epithelium, weakening the barrier function of the esophageal mucosa. Mental health issues such as anxiety can affect the motor function of the esophagus. This can result in decreased lower esophageal sphincter pressure and esophageal motility disorders. It has been reported that acid exposure in patients with GERD causes faster and greater brain activity compared to healthy individuals.
Mental disorders increase the perception of mucosal stimuli in the esophagus via the gut-brain axis. Furthermore, the inflammatory triggering effect of chronic stress can increase the occurrence of reflux symptoms.
The composition of the gut microbiome in patients with GERD is significantly different, which may be related to the interaction of the gut-brain axis. Probiotics have beneficial effects on some GERD symptoms (regurgitation, indigestion, heartburn and nausea, abdominal pain, and flatulence).
A meta-analysis included 1,485,268 participants from 9 studies. Studies that used psychosocial disorders as an outcome showed that patients with GERD had a higher incidence of psychosocial disorders compared to patients without GERD (OR, 2.57). Studies using GERD as an outcome showed an association between psychosocial disorders and an increased risk of GERD (OR, 2.23)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666149723000208 (2023).----
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8978133/ (2022).----
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0016508523009320 (2023).---
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2021.741049/full (2022).---