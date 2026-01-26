Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Just steve
6h

Years ago when all three of these children's' shows were still being shown, personally witnessed the difference how young children act/react after watching the Old Fashion Captain Kangaroo or Mr. Roger's Neighborhood and Sesame Street. The Old Fashion Fare produced calm, thoughtful, fun children, as opposed to rapid shotgun images, frantic behavior after Sesame Street. Have not seen behaviors following the CoComelum experiences described here. If CoComelum causes more extreme behavior than Sesame Street - WoW.

Have also interacted with some children, young people who have been home schooled. Calm, connected, engaging in polite civil behaviors, thoughtful, problem solvers, not problem causers. Curious, presenting more joy then depression also engaged, focused on and into positive healthy activities. (Yes, of course we can find negative results in some cases too, but, overall here anyways a lot of positives.)

Also have witnessed how many foods, especially treats for children can trigger Loony Tunes Tasmanian Devil behavior. Schools were resistant to the requests not to let the child eat certain foods, yet after much pressure, relented only to come back later to express, "I would not have believed it if I hadn't seen it."

It may be Just Me, but out of all the top down tactics, demands, they mostly all share one thing in common - Do Not Come Together. Part of this suggests if from early childhood we are being programmed, indoctrinated to be separated from ourselves, our own being - how can we possibly connect to each other?

When we have been overwhelmed so as to seek, crave either more stimulates, or depressants to self medicate also separating us from ourselves - how can we possibly connect to each other?

Look back at 911 and after an attack on the nation what was the message? Get out there and shop, shop, shop...push the Fear away with new shiny things - disconnect from the whole of the experience - just pay attention to what we want you to pay attention too. Consume and throw away...wash, rinse and repeat.

Also as being sandwiched between the older one room school houses educated and the programed for punch clock factory compartmentalized education; The difference is not only did One Room School children learn Reading, Writing and Arithmetic but interactions between the older children created healthy social interactions, life time bonds with older children helping the younger with their lessons. With an added plus, a child with a innate understanding could advance further in those subjects rather then mentally die from boredom waiting maybe years before hitting what they were ready for years before. Maybe never to reach there in the Factory, Assembly line Courses and Grades, because they tuned out, or skipped school all together.

So once again and take all this and more together, humans by nature are in a sense Tribal, Communal, Extended Families engaged with other Extended Families once upon a time grounded with their environments...Living With the Land...Not Living Off the Land. People who Came Together.

Come Together and become Healthy Locally and heal all prospects of our being to reach as much of our full potential possible. It is not an either or I am the Great I Am opposed to the Needs of the Whole, the Community! An Individual can not reach their full potential having a narcissistic focus. An Individuals full potential includes What is Best For Me and My Tribe. It is Both!

Guillermou
11h

Apple founder Steve Jobs limited his children's use of electronic devices, according to an article published in The New York Times. The newspaper reported that in an interview, Jobs said his children didn't use the iPad, one of his most popular creations. "At home, we limit the amount of technology our children use," the Apple founder stated at the time.

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/steve-jobs-apple-ipad-children-technology-birthday-a6893216.html Like Jobs, a significant number of CEOs of technology companies live according to standards completely contrary to those they promote to the American public through the products they create. Among those who have limited the amount of technology their children consume are Bill Gates, Mark Cuban, and Alexis Ohanian. Evan Williams, founder of Twitter, Blogger, and Medium, says that instead of iPads, his two children have hundreds of books to read whenever they want.

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/05/how-bill-gates-mark-cuban-and-others-limit-their-kids-tech-use.html

