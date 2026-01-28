Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just steve's avatar
Just steve
7h

Another addition for our bodies to have a foundation built on stone - "Addressing that root cause requires more than symptom relief — it demands restoring cellular balance where the problem begins." So much new information and understanding to allow our bodies to be healthy as it has been designed to be. Better understandings of what our microbiomes and their relationship to our gut. The types of fuels and how to find a balance between the proteins, fats, and carbs/sugar. How all these and more affect not just a single symptom so it doesn't bother as much, but rather address Life Affirming Needs right at the source and throughout complex interacting systems. Our overall Health Environment slammed with the trappings of Civilization triggering a cascade of Negative Internal Butterfly Effects crossing over our many biological systems interacting with each other to present as an end result of Dis-Ease. Much welcomed information and very likely more yet will be learned more positives. subtilties and nuances to be found and used.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture