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Scientists discovered that training outside your body’s natural rhythm may blunt progress, even when the workout itself stays exactly the same.

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Wearing a weighted vest can take your walking workouts up a notch, leading to greater fitness gains. However, you must do it properly to avoid potential injury.

A humble kitchen staple, bay leaves do more than add flavor to your foods - they also help lower blood sugar, improve cholesterol levels, and protect your organs. Here are easy ways to add them to your daily routine.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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