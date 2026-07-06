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Most people focus on how much they take while missing the hidden step that determines whether their body can actually use it.

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📈 TRENDING NEWS

You won’t see it, smell it, or taste it - but it’s inside nearly everyone. Researchers have traced a silent trigger that makes blood clot out of nowhere, even in the healthy. It starts in your gut, spreads through your veins, and ends in the headlines no one connects.

Most people focus on how much water to drink, but temperature matters, too - and the effects on your health go deeper than you’d expect. Do you know what suits you best?

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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