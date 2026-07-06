★Are You Wasting Your Vitamin D?
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Are You Wasting Your Vitamin D?
Most people focus on how much they take while missing the hidden step that determines whether their body can actually use it.
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Advice to avoid the sun is a health fraud. Humanity needs more light, it needs the path of truth. The laws of Creation are being violated, we are acting against nature itself, we are disregarding the most urgent need of every human being to unconditionally recognize these laws; otherwise, they remain truly exposed, defenseless. The light of truth shows the path to the awakening of human consciousness, recovering lost harmony and the path to life in accordance with nature, with sunlight, medicinal plants, nutrient-rich foods, and healthy lifestyles. The human mind, in conjunction with natural energies, is capable of overcoming the plagues of disease and death. Leaders, in their lust for power and money, are proclaiming themselves false gods, destroying this planet, and degenerating the human race.
Instead of promoting preventive and curative medicine through natural means, the pharmaceutical industry bombards the public with advertisements for allopathic medicine through the media. This is an act of corruption by Big Pharma and US government institutions. Pharmaceutical companies lie when they claim that the advertisements are designed to educate patients, encourage doctor-patient dialogue, and motivate people to take greater responsibility for their healthcare. This type of marketing tends to normalize obscure disorders, encourages people to believe they suffer from certain dysfunctions, and incites the framing of uncommon diseases in a normal light.
When your skin is exposed to sunlight, it produces two types of sulfur: cholesterol sulfate and vitamin D3 sulfate. Healthy cholesterol and sulfur levels also depend heavily on vitamin D levels. Stephanie Seneff, a senior research fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says,
"Heart disease, I believe, is a cholesterol deficiency problem, and, in particular, a cholesterol sulfate deficiency problem..." Cholesterol and sulfur oxidize upon exposure to sunlight. Cholesterol oxidation is the first step in the process by which cholesterol is transformed into vitamin D3.
A cholesterol sulfate deficiency can cause glucose intolerance, fat cells store more fat to fuel the muscles, and the excess fat accumulates, leading to obesity and metabolic disorders. Red blood cells produce cholesterol sulfate, and this molecule protects them from disintegrating. According to Dr. Seneff, glyphosate is a significant problem in our food supply because it interferes with several biological mechanisms, including the enzymes responsible for activating vitamin D in the liver and kidneys. Sulfur also plays a crucial role in glucose metabolism, the electron transport system, detoxification, vitamin B1 and biotin production, energy production, glutathione synthesis, and proper insulin function.
Somehow, someway so much has been turned upside down, sideways or outright buried. White- Light - the Sun is Black, Dark, Death...Black, the Darkness, Slow Kill Death is White, the Light. Just pay to add chemicals in the mix to slow the culling. Just Sayn' :(