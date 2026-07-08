★The Dental Debate That Refuses to Go Away
★ TOP STORY
The Dental Debate That Refuses to Go Away
A growing number of patients are questioning why mercury-based fillings are still used despite decades of controversy and mounting concern.
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Mercury in the human body is a free radical that can cause glutathione depletion, shorten the lifespan of erythrocytes, and cause hemolysis. Approximately 90% of the organic form can be absorbed by the intestinal wall, while the inorganic forms account for only about 10%. Mercury can also penetrate the blood and placental barriers, causing teratogenic effects and nervous disorders. The toxic effects of mercury in humans depend on the chemical form of the mercury, the dose, the age of the exposed individuals, the duration of exposure, the route of entry into the body, and dietary consumption of fish and shellfish. Mercury can bind to sulfhydryl proteins in cells, resulting in nonspecific cell damage or even cell death, cessation of microtubule formation, inhibition of enzymes, oxidative stress, impaired DNA synthesis, and autoimmune responses. Mercury can trigger the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), lipid peroxidation, and hydroxyl radicals that can inhibit enzymes, causing cellular damage, DNA damage, damage to protein structure, and disruption of the body's antioxidant metabolism, especially superoxide dismutase and glutathione peroxidase. Mercury exposure is associated with an increased risk of hypertension, myocardial infarction, coronary dysfunction, and atherosclerosis. This review is clearly in line with the ongoing investigation of the effects of mercury on human health, drawing on previous research, articles, and other sources.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Siti_Zulaikhah3/publication/343290707_Mercury_and_its_effect_on_human_health_a_review_of_the_literature/links/5f219716299bf134048fc781/Mercury-and-its-effect-on-human-health-a-review-of-the-literature.pdf -------------------
Mercury absorbed by humans becomes more toxic due to its long half-life and lack of decomposition, and its interaction is not limited to various enzymes and proteins. Mercury has a high affinity for the thiol group of proteins and causes many diseases. This chapter describes the sources of mercury, types of exposure, types of poisoning, and preventive measures to avoid mercury poisoning. Describe the renal, skeletal, hormonal, hepatic, and other effects of mercury poisoning.
https://www.intechopen.com/books/heavy-metal-toxicity-in-public-health/mercury-toxicity-in-public-health -------------
Mercury causes the abnormal expression of some intestinal apoptotic genes, altering the stability of the gut microbiota. The expression of intestinal apoptotic genes correlates with changes in the gut microbiota.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0048969720311505 ------------
Accumulating evidence indicates that signal transduction, protein and/or enzyme activity, and gene regulation are involved in mediating the toxic and adaptive response to mercury exposure. Mercury exposure induces genes involved in many biochemical processes. Compared to HgCl₂, methylmercury exposure induces significantly more genes.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0045653519328267 -----
Also consider that repeated exposure to inorganic mercury in skin-lightening cosmetic products generally causes membranous nephropathy, resulting in nephrotic syndrome.
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/15563650.2019.1639724 --------------
Organic mercury in blood increased during the period 1999–2016 in the US population, including children and pregnant women.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002934320306069 (
Warning! Use extreme caution with broken fluorescent lights they contain Mercury and it is toxic with no safe level!
Warning! Use caution with broken thermometers containing Mercury, it is toxic and there is no safe level.
Warning! Do not eat too much Tuna, Fish they can contain Mercury a known neuro toxin and there is no safe level of exposure!
++ BUT - step right up, open that mouth and get your Silver Fillings. ??? * What about the Mercury? Isn't it deadly? ++ Nah, what are you a crank, anti science? Shut up and let us pack it in there...! * Isn't it banned in over 27 countries and don't they have far better health results? ++ What are you? Anti-American? an Extreme Anti Techer? We have all kinds of gee whiz computer, medical tech those places don't have! Sheesh...Just open up and give us time and we'll change what we call the Mercury and maybe that will make you fell better...worked very well for a long time with different Big Pharma product.
In the words of Homer Simpson - DOH!!!!