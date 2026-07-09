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Guillermou
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Stress management involves a combination of physical care, mental changes, and lifestyle adjustments. Key strategies include regular exercise, deep breathing, healthy eating, getting enough sleep, and setting boundaries to avoid overcommitment. Cultivating social relationships and practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga also help reduce stress levels. Identifying what causes you stress can help you anticipate problems and find solutions. Even if you can't avoid these situations, being prepared can be very helpful. Take time to reflect on the events and feelings that might be contributing to your stress. You can do this alone or with someone you trust. To cope with adversity, we need to remember our purpose in life. Clarifying our goals and cultivating resilience will help us navigate this process with greater resources and strength.

We all experience difficult times throughout our lives. Facing adversity is more than just a desire or a goal; it's a necessity, an obligation to integrate into our minds and hearts. What we all know is that applying this approach and deploying appropriate resources for change isn't always easy.

It is in these moments of adversity that we experience very powerful emotions such as sadness, helplessness, frustration, etc., but an important issue is the strengthening of resilience.

A study conducted by psychologists Linley, PA, and Joseph, S. of the University of Warwick, UK, demonstrated that people who are able to cope with difficult times acquire valuable lessons to face the future with better resources. You might consider the following:

https://nutritionfacts.org/topics/anxiety/

10 Stress Busters

https://www.nhs.uk/mental-health/self-help/guides-tools-and-activities/tips-to-reduce-stress/

https://www.cdc.gov/mental-health/living-with/index.html

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/11874-stress

Herbs and Spices for Stress and Anxiety

https://www.unr.edu/nevada-today/news/2022/atp-food-spices-anxiety-stress (2022)

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9737923/ (2022)

https://drcynthia.com/blog/herbs-and-spices-that-help-reduce-stress-and-anxiety/ (2023)

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1763010/full (2026)

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Talha-Riaz-4/publication/403827913_Advances_in_Plant-Based_Functional_Foods_Emerging_Trends_Nutritional_Potential_and_Health_Implications/links/69df34211fbef2350bfd0e79/Advances-in-Plant-Based-Functional-Foods-Emerging-Trends-Nutritional-Potential-and-Health-Implications.pdf (2026)

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