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Your birthday matters less than how fast your body is aging internally, and researchers say the gap is strongly tied to stroke and memory risk.

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It attacks your heart, kidneys, and metabolism at the same time, feeding on itself until your organs give out. The American Heart Association says almost nobody knows they have it until it’s too late. But one overlooked cellular fix stops the destruction cold and reverses damage doctors said was permanent. Here’s what they don’t want you to know.

Scientists have discovered that your brain’s ability to clean itself while you sleep predicts whether you’ll develop Parkinson’s or dementia years before symptoms begin. Imaging research reveals how early waste buildup inside your brain could hold the key to protecting your memory, movement, and clarity for life.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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