★The Hidden Score Quietly Predicting Brain Decline
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The Hidden Score Quietly Predicting Brain Decline
Your birthday matters less than how fast your body is aging internally, and researchers say the gap is strongly tied to stroke and memory risk.
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9 in 10 Have This Silent Killer Destroying Them Every Day
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Researchers Make a Major Breakthrough in Predicting Neurodegenerative Diseases
Scientists have discovered that your brain’s ability to clean itself while you sleep predicts whether you’ll develop Parkinson’s or dementia years before symptoms begin. Imaging research reveals how early waste buildup inside your brain could hold the key to protecting your memory, movement, and clarity for life.
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Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
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Stress management involves a combination of physical care, mental changes, and lifestyle adjustments. Key strategies include regular exercise, deep breathing, healthy eating, getting enough sleep, and setting boundaries to avoid overcommitment. Cultivating social relationships and practicing relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga also help reduce stress levels. Identifying what causes you stress can help you anticipate problems and find solutions. Even if you can't avoid these situations, being prepared can be very helpful. Take time to reflect on the events and feelings that might be contributing to your stress. You can do this alone or with someone you trust. To cope with adversity, we need to remember our purpose in life. Clarifying our goals and cultivating resilience will help us navigate this process with greater resources and strength.
We all experience difficult times throughout our lives. Facing adversity is more than just a desire or a goal; it's a necessity, an obligation to integrate into our minds and hearts. What we all know is that applying this approach and deploying appropriate resources for change isn't always easy.
It is in these moments of adversity that we experience very powerful emotions such as sadness, helplessness, frustration, etc., but an important issue is the strengthening of resilience.
A study conducted by psychologists Linley, PA, and Joseph, S. of the University of Warwick, UK, demonstrated that people who are able to cope with difficult times acquire valuable lessons to face the future with better resources. You might consider the following:
https://nutritionfacts.org/topics/anxiety/
10 Stress Busters
https://www.nhs.uk/mental-health/self-help/guides-tools-and-activities/tips-to-reduce-stress/
https://www.cdc.gov/mental-health/living-with/index.html
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/11874-stress
Herbs and Spices for Stress and Anxiety
https://www.unr.edu/nevada-today/news/2022/atp-food-spices-anxiety-stress (2022)
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9737923/ (2022)
https://drcynthia.com/blog/herbs-and-spices-that-help-reduce-stress-and-anxiety/ (2023)
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2026.1763010/full (2026)
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Talha-Riaz-4/publication/403827913_Advances_in_Plant-Based_Functional_Foods_Emerging_Trends_Nutritional_Potential_and_Health_Implications/links/69df34211fbef2350bfd0e79/Advances-in-Plant-Based-Functional-Foods-Emerging-Trends-Nutritional-Potential-and-Health-Implications.pdf (2026)