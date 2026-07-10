★Could This Hidden Deficiency Be Blocking Your Vitamin D?
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Could This Hidden Deficiency Be Blocking Your Vitamin D?
Even with sunlight and supplements, your body still needs one overlooked nutrient to activate vitamin D and put it to work.
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If vitamin D3 supplements are needed due to low blood levels to prevent or treat certain conditions associated with low vitamin D3 availability, it is advisable to take them with sufficient vitamin K2 and magnesium, preferably from food, to promote absorption and prevent arterial calcification, especially with long-term supplementation.
Vitamin D increases intestinal calcium absorption, and magnesium participates in the activation/metabolism of vitamin D. Vitamin K2 activates proteins (such as MGP and osteocalcin) involved in directing calcium to bone rather than soft tissues. In cases of vitamin D deficiency, moderate sun exposure is a healthy option. Physiological/moderate doses of vitamin D (e.g., 1000–2000 IU/day) rarely cause problems in healthy individuals. The risk increases with prolonged megadoses, hypercalcemia, kidney disease, hyperparathyroidism, or excessive supplemental calcium.
It's important to remember that vitamin D is a marker of sun exposure and lifestyle, not just a nutrient. High vitamin D levels are associated with more physical activity, less obesity, and more time spent outdoors. All of these factors, in and of themselves, reduce the risk of disease. We must also consider the reverse: for example, a person with a chronic illness might spend less time in the sun, be less active, and have a poorer overall health, resulting in low vitamin D levels, not causing it. All of these factors, in and of themselves, reduce the risk of disease.
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2023.1115069/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023)
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/12/1798?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2024)
https://www.health.com/vitamin-d-and-vitamin-k2-8739669?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
Vitamin K1 (of plant origin) can be transformed into forms of vitamin K2 (especially MK-4). This occurs primarily in the body's own tissues (liver, pancreas, arterial walls) and to a lesser extent through intestinal bacteria. Conversion is limited. The human body converts only a small amount of K1 to K2. It is unclear whether this conversion meets optimal physiological needs. The most studied are:
1) MK-7 (long half-life, sustained effect)
2) Conversion from K1 primarily generates:
3) MK-4 (short half-life)
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminK-HealthProfessional/
https://lpi.oregonstate.edu/search/osu?keys=Vitamin+K
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6413124/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2019)
Foods rich in vitamin K2: natto is by far the richest (mk-7), followed by tempeh, miso, and sauerkraut.
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/15/3/547?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023)
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2023.1115069/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2025)
In Western diets low in fermented foods, K2 levels are generally low because the gut microbiota does not safely compensate.
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4042573/?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2014)
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2023.1115069/full?utm_source=chatgpt.com (2023)
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminK-HealthProfessional/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
FOODS VERY RICH IN MAGNESIUM: seeds: pumpkin, sesame, chia; nuts: almonds, cashews; legumes: lentils, chickpeas, beans; leafy green vegetables: spinach, chard; whole grains: oats, quinoa
https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Magnesium-HealthProfessional/?utm_source=chatgpt.com
https://www.nal.usda.gov/sites/default/files/page-files/magnesium.pdf
The interaction between D3 and Magnesium, including K2 is involved in other interactions; Potassium and Sodium. These two are needed as they work to keep a balance of the sodium and possibly help manage blood pressure. Then there other supporting interactions like Vit C and B Vitamins, necessary but should be taken apart from each other. They need to do their magic inside the body. If taken together at the same time they will have a tendency to bind one another up and not work as well.