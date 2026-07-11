★ TOP STORY

Researchers are revisiting a hidden amino acid deficit that appears to affect collagen renewal, recovery, structural strength, and long-term resilience.

Advertisement

Experience vitamin C like never before with our high-quality formula, offering top-tier immune support and crucial antioxidants. Liposomal Vitamin C incorporates phospholipids to help protect the vitamin C and ensure the optimal amount is absorbed in your stomach. Made without soy and produced by a world-leading manufacturer, get your hands on Liposomal Vitamin C today.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

If your parents or grandparents had poor nutrition or were exposed to toxic substances, you may be suffering from its ill effects today, along with your offspring. Explore how past generations, as well as what you do or eat, influence the genetic health of future generations.

Don’t rely on statins to manage your cholesterol levels - start with these healthy habits instead.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

According to researchers, the state of your arteries - or your ‘vascular age’ - may be a much better indicator of your health and longevity than your actual age. Maintain the youthfulness and flexibility of your arteries, and support both your cardiovascular and bone health with this powerful nutrient.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.