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Guillermou
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Insufficient physical activity is clearly a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Adaptation to exercise intensely suppresses the subsequent cortisol response to psychosocial stressors. Exercise plays a crucial role in influencing the vascular system and is essential for maintaining vascular health. Hemodynamic stimuli generated by exercise, such as stress, directly impact vascular structure and function, resulting in adaptive changes. Heat adaptation is also a popular strategy for combating the negative effects of heat stress.

When the HPA axis is activated by chronic stress, negative effects occur, impacting cardiovascular health, such as:

1) Increased visceral fat deposits

2) Decreased bone and connective tissue metabolism

3) Increased insulin resistance

4) Irritability and mood swings

5) Altered perception of reality

6) Reduced stress tolerance (increased perception of stress)

7) Impaired decision-making and judgment

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5988244/ (2013).—

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306453021002109 (2021).--

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10253890.2023.2199886 (2023).--

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fbioe.2024.1370234/full (2024).--

https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/abstract/10.1055/a-2296-7604 (2024).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s42978-023-00263-8 (2024).--

https://www.aasrresearch.com/lander?oref=https%3A%2F%2Fscholar.google.com%2F (2025).—

https://vuir.vu.edu.au/49823/ (2025).--

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12867870/ (2026).-

https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/physrev.00015.2025 (2026).--

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