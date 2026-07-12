★ TOP STORY

Researchers found consistent exercise appears to retrain the system that controls cortisol, helping the body stop reacting like it’s under constant threat.

Advertisement

This essential nutrient is needed for providing energy to your cells and organs to support overall health; however, once you pass the age of 25, it becomes harder for your body to create enough. Ensure your supply of ubiquinol doesn’t run too low by giving our premium formula a try and getting on the right path to better health.

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Tucker Carlson is taking our health system to task - How did we get to a stage where 73.1% of us are overweight or obese (and 48% suffer from pre-diabetes) within just one generation, and why is our healthcare system ignoring this key player that could reverse the attack?

Eye strain is quickly becoming a widespread problem due to the proliferation of electronic screens, which emit blue light. Learn how to manage this condition here.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Providing care and feeding for your brain requires special substances that can cross your blood-brain barrier. Meet Fisetin and Spermidine, our plant-based formula that can help protect your brain and nerve cells from the normal signs of aging, including damage from oxidative stress. Gain the mental edge you deserve with greater focus, more alertness, and better recall at any age, and order your supply today.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.