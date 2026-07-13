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Researchers are uncovering how microscopic plastic fragments spread through the body, the food chain, and nearly every environment on Earth.

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📈 TRENDING NEWS

That sudden heaviness isn’t rest calling - it’s your cells waving a white flag. When energy turns corrosive, your brain pulls the plug, forcing darkness to stop the leak. Sleep isn’t luxury. It’s lockdown.

Balance does more than keep you steady on your feet. Studies reveal surprising links between how well you balance and the health of your heart and brain.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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