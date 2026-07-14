★One of Nutrition's Biggest Villains May Deserve a Retrial
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One of Nutrition’s Biggest Villains May Deserve a Retrial
For years, it was lumped together with foods people were told to avoid. New evidence suggests that story may have missed something important.
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In 2020, Dr. Venn-Watson published a key peer-reviewed article in Nature's Scientific Reports demonstrating that C15:0 is the first essential fatty acid discovered since omega-3, which was more than 90 years ago. Essential fatty acids are nutrients that our bodies need to stay healthy but cannot produce, so we must obtain these nutrients from our diet or supplements.
The unexpected discovery of C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid) as critical for maintaining long-term health was made while Dr. Venn-Watson was assisting senior Navy dolphins. "We discovered that some dolphins were aging at a faster rate than others," shared Dr. Venn-Watson. "Excitingly, when the dolphins were given a diet high in C15:0, not only did their metabolic and liver health improve, but they also showed evidence of slower aging." These two studies were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and PLOS ONE.
Today, more than 70 peer-reviewed studies from prestigious teams around the world have demonstrated the role of C15:0 in supporting long-term human metabolic, cardiac, hepatic, and immune health. Some studies have linked higher levels of C15:0 with a longer lifespan.
In fact, pentadecanoic acid is associated with positive health markers such as balanced immunity, heart health, healthy metabolism, and overall cellular health. A recent study showed that people living in high-longevity areas (where more people live longer than the average global population) had higher body levels of C15:0 compared to people living in low-longevity areas. Another large-scale study that followed more than 14,000 people for 14 years showed that those with higher dietary C15:0 levels had a lower risk of mortality during the study period.
Unfortunately, as we age, our C15:0 levels decline, and the likelihood of getting enough C15:0 in your diet is quite low. It is found primarily in whole dairy products like milk and butter.
There are several ways C15:0 can help, and they all specifically target well-known characteristics of aging:
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1) Supporting your body at the cellular level. As a resistant fatty acid, C15:0 penetrates deep into our cells, strengthening cell membranes to keep them healthy and protect them from damage and fragility.
2) Increasing cellular stability and helping to prevent premature cell degradation. In turn, we age less rapidly than if our cells remained unprotected and vulnerable to damage and stressors.
3) Protecting mitochondrial function. Your mitochondria are responsible for cellular energy. Slow mitochondrial function means decreased cellular energy production and increased cellular stress—two major factors in cellular aging. C15:0 helps strengthen mitochondrial function, so the cells' tiny powerhouses can continue producing the energy they should.
4) Helping to maintain cellular homeostasis. Part of cellular aging causes our immune system and metabolism to become unbalanced over time. C15:0 naturally binds to key receptors throughout the body, called PPARs, which help support healthy metabolism and immunity, so your cells stay healthier for longer.
https://www.discoverc15.com/resources/
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https://fatty15.com/blogs/news/what-causes-aging-and-can-it-be-slowed (2023)
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https://www.prweb.com/releases/could-a-saturated-fat-be-the-missing-link-in-longevity-research--896455758.html (2023)
https://scholar.google.com/scholar?as_ylo=2025&q=C15:0+mdpi&hl=es&as_sdt=0,5 (2025)
https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/17/19/3082 (2025)
C15:0 appears to be one more drop in the bucket to underscore the need to fully embrace true Regenerative, Sustainable, Organic Food Production. Grass fed livestock or as the Strong Sista's have done, chicken feed to eliminate the harmful seed oils in their chickens and eggs ramp up the nutrition our ancestor's ate. Today, with Build Health, Prevent Dis-Ease as a focus above the Almighty Dollar/Profits, guides us into finding our proper portions/percentage's of Healthy Carbs, Fats and Proteins are. Foods are not good or bad, it's what has been done to them and then called food. Digging deeper and seeing what actually does what, should end the Diet Industry Game of Whack a Mole pushing one food source over others.