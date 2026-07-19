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Many people blame calories or willpower, but a different signal may be quietly reshaping how the body uses and stores energy.

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Gut health not only affects your digestive system but your immune, heart, and brain health as well. Our potent, multi-strain Complete Probiotics formula utilizes patented delayed-release capsules for protection against harsh stomach acids, delivering the 10 probiotic strains directly to your small intestine where they work best.

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What if the ‘purest oil on earth’ wasn’t pure at all? What if the real transformation begins not in your gut, but in the silent reaction your body mistakes for health?

If you’re always the one getting bitten while everyone else walks away itch-free, it’s not in your head - mosquitoes really do play favorites. From your scent and skin chemistry to your clothing and genes, here’s what’s turning you into a mosquito magnet - and how to shut it down.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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