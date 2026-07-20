★Could Your 'Busy Brain' Be Missing Something Important?
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Could Your ‘Busy Brain’ Be Missing Something Important?
Many people blame stress, aging, or bad luck when the real problem may be hiding in a nightly process most never think about.
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New research from scientists at the Australian National University's (ANU) Brain and Neuroimaging Laboratory links magnesium levels to a healthy, youthful brain as we age.
Researchers say that a higher intake of magnesium-rich foods could also help reduce the risk of dementia, which is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the seventh leading cause of death worldwide.
The study, conducted on more than 6,000 cognitively healthy participants in the UK, aged between 40 and 73, yielded thought-provoking findings.
For example, the website El Debate, in its Health and Wellness section, reports that those who consume more than 550 milligrams of magnesium per day (the norm is 350) have a brain age approximately one year younger by the time they reach 55. "The study shows that a 41% increase in magnesium intake could lead to less age-related brain shrinkage, which is associated with better cognitive function and a lower risk of or delay in the onset of dementia in old age," said the study's lead author, Khawlah Alateeq, from the ANU National Centre for Epidemiology and Population Health.
"Since there is no cure for dementia and the development of pharmacological treatments has been unsuccessful for the past 30 years, it has been suggested that greater attention should be directed towards prevention," said study co-author Dr. Erin Walsh, also from ANU.
"Since there is no cure for dementia and the development of pharmacological treatments has been unsuccessful for the past 30 years, it has been suggested that greater attention should be directed towards prevention," said study co-author Dr. Erin Walsh, who is also from ANU. https://www.anu.edu.au/news/all-news/eating-more-magnesium-each-day-keeps-dementia-at-bay (2023)
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-023-03123-x (2023)
In one presented study, baseline cognitive tests were performed, with the first follow-up tests conducted six weeks later.
Then, for 12 weeks, study participants received a random daily dose of either placebos or between 1500 and 2000 milligrams of magnesium threonate, depending on their body weight. Cognitive tests were repeated at six-week and 12-week intervals in the following areas:
1) Executive function
2) Working memory
3) Attention
4) Episodic memory (ability to recall fleeting events). Significantly, the most surprising finding is not only that magnesium threonate improves performance on individual cognitive tests in older adults with cognitive impairment, but also that it reverses brain aging for more than nine years.
Studies also show how increased magnesium concentrations in cultured hippocampal brain cells (where memories are stored and retrieved) increase both synaptic density and brain plasticity. There are two reasons why this is important:
• Synaptic density is not only a measure of the structural integrity of brain synapses, but evidence suggests that higher synaptic density results in more efficient cognitive processing.
• Plasticity is a measure of the speed at which synaptic connections can change in response to new stimuli; it is essentially learning at the cellular level.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1053811916300404
---- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22016520/
--- https://articulos.mercola.com/sitios/articulos/archivo/2019/05/27/beneficios-cognitivos-del-treonato-de-magnesio.aspx
In this study, magnesium L-threonate modulated the abundance of three genera in the gut microbiota, decreasing Allobaculum and increasing Bifidobacterium and Turicibacter. We also found that differential metabolites in serum regulated by magnesium L-threonate were enriched in various pathways associated with neurodegenerative diseases. Western blot detection of intestinal tight junction proteins (zonu occludens 1, occludin, and claudin-5) showed that magnesium L-threonate repaired intestinal barrier dysfunction in mice. These findings suggest that magnesium L-threonate may reduce the clinical manifestations of Alzheimer's disease through the gut-brain axis in mouse models, providing an experimental basis for the clinical treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
https://journals.lww.com/nrronline/fulltext/2024/10000/magnesium_l_threonate_treats_alzheimer_s_disease.29.aspx (2024).
Loss of minerals in our soils have been a long concern observed as a result of chemical farming and the erosion from run offs. Glyphosate, a chelator, mineral binder threw fuel on the fire.
From time to time articles are run showing just how much more we would have to eat of products to match what the mineral content was back many decades ago.
This also reduces if not outright kills soil life and their processes converting the essential minerals into forms to provide us health. The gap we could suspect becomes filled by Chemicals, and further insult more junk in the Ultra Processed Foods. Covered over with substances to pump up Cravings.
As this article points out such things lead to critical health needs being disrupted. Loss of sleep carries obvious negatives, yet such also interferes with the internal body functions not realized at the surface of our awareness.
Proper Stewardship is a necessity, not a marketing thing. Proper Stewardship provides a level of Real Wealth by providing Health, and Preventing Dis-Ease. Real Health starts from the Seeds of properly grown food, not methods chasing to produce the most units at the lowest costs and eliminating the touch of human hands providing the most profits for the fewest individuals.
(Doc has a product for soil amendment. It has some biochar in it and soil microbes to reseed the garden. May be Just Me, but as much as organic methods, moving over to add on to all that some Eden Garden methods for some areas, and No Till and Little Till pumping up the soil structure, the plants are yet again pumped up with superior health, growth, production and so far, next to no bug infestations. Between everything, soil structure has changed radically for the positive.)