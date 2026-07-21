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This little-known substance is produced deep in the gut and may influence memory, mood, and how well you handle stress.

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For decades, many people believed this artificial sweetener could help them shed excess pounds. However, not only does the evidence point to the contrary, but research found it’s linked to numerous diseases.

Does a child you love have this precipitating sign of autism? If so, please don’t let these autism ‘felons’ cross this line. Push them over the edge, off the cliff, or you may face a lifetime of regret. Also, address these 3 major risk factors immediately for any at-risk child.

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